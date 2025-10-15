Somalia: Somali Govt Accused of Unlawful Deportations As Diaspora Alleges Forced Returns From Europe

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government is facing growing accusations from members of the Somali diaspora and rights advocates, who allege that it has been involved in the forced return of individuals from Europe in violation of proper legal procedures.

The controversy arises amid bilateral agreements between Somalia and several European countries aimed at repatriating Somali nationals who have lost their legal residency.

However, recent claims suggest that some individuals were returned outside established legal frameworks, prompting concerns over human rights violations.

Shams Ali, a Somali mother living in Denmark, told Radio Shabelle that her 23-year-old son -- who she claims is not a Somali national -- was forcibly deported by Somali authorities in cooperation with European counterparts. She also alleged that Somali officials received payments in exchange for accepting his return.

"My son is not even a Somali citizen, yet he was taken against his will and handed over as if he were a commodity," she said. "The government is bringing hardship to Somalis living abroad."

Community members and activists have described the alleged deportations as "a form of abduction and human trafficking," accusing the Somali government of bypassing procedural safeguards required under European laws.

Several Somali diaspora groups in Europe have called for an independent investigation and urged human rights organizations to intervene. Legal action is reportedly being considered in some European countries.

Somalia's federal government has not publicly responded to the allegations.