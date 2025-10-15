Somalia: Mogadishu to Host Somali Success Forum Focused On Energy Transition

Mogadishu — Somalia's energy future will take center stage on Wednesday, 15th October as Hormuud Telecom hosts the Somali Success Forum at the Jazeera Hotel in Mogadishu.

Now in its fourth year, the Bandhigga Guuleystayaasha Soomaaliyeed will gather leading voices from government, industry and finance for a high-level panel titled: "Powering Somalia's Future: Policy, Investment, and Private Sector Leadership in the Energy Sector."

The panel will explore the country's energy transition -- its challenges, opportunities and climate impacts -- and will focus on how Somalia can build a sustainable energy sector through policy, innovation, and private investment.

Somalia remains at a critical juncture in its energy development. While the country is rich in solar and wind resources, many families and businesses still face high electricity costs and limited access to power, particularly in rural areas. These barriers have long stifled economic growth and widened inequality.

However, recent years have seen progress, with increased access to electricity driven by Somali entrepreneurship and private-sector investment. Solar farms, hybrid grids and off-grid systems are now powering homes, markets, factories -- and the growing number of data centers supporting Somalia's digital economy.

Hormuud Telecom, the event's organizer, has transitioned nearly 90% of its telecom masts to solar power, underscoring the viability and scalability of sustainable, Somali-led energy solutions.

"Reliable, affordable energy means more than just light -- it powers livelihoods, industry and innovation," Hormuud Telecom said in a statement ahead of the forum. "It allows farmers to preserve food, students to study at night, and businesses to expand and create jobs."

The event will also highlight initiatives like the Somalia Electricity Sector Recovery Project, which demonstrates the potential of collaboration between government, private sector and development partners.

Organizers say the goal is not just to discuss solutions, but to spark action.

"This conference is a catalyst," Hormuud Telecom added. "What begins in these discussions must lead to real impact in our communities and economy."