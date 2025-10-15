South Africa: National Executive Is Not Above the Law - President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised that members of the National Executive are not above the law and that any credible allegations against Cabinet Ministers should be investigated by the relevant law enforcement agencies.

"If any member of the National Executive is charged with corruption or another serious crime, they will need to vacate their position pending the outcome of any case against them.

"The fight against corruption must be grounded in the rule of law and due process. Corruption must be rooted out in all its forms in all of our society," President Ramaphosa said.

The President was responding to questions for oral reply in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He told the house that the fight against corruption must be grounded in the rule of law and due process, stressing that government remains committed to rooting out corruption in all its forms.

"To overcome the scourge of corruption in our society, we need to uphold and advance the rule of law. We need to ensure that due process is followed without fear, favour or prejudice.

"Since the start of this Presidency in 2018, we have focused on rebuilding our law enforcement agencies, strengthening and resourcing our institutions, and entrenching the independence of the judiciary. The results of these efforts are now plain to see," he said.

He said that institutions such as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the Hawks, and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption are registering significant progress in uncovering corruption, making arrests, and recovering stolen assets.

"These bodies have shown that they do not fear to act. As we speak, senior figures in government, state-owned enterprises, and business are standing trial for alleged corruption."

President Ramaphosa added that a tracking mechanism has been introduced to ensure referrals from the SIU are implemented.

During the session, the President was also asked to clarify his relationship with Hangwani Maumela who alleged to be linked to corruption at theTembisa Hospital and reported to be his nephew.

The President dismissed the claims, saying the allegations were untrue and based on misrepresentations.

"My spokesperson, Mr Vincent Magwenya, addressed the media yesterday in response to a video and photograph that were circulated. He explained what my relationship, if any, is with this person.

"Forty-seven years ago, I got married to his father's sister, we divorced 43 years ago. When I was asked in 2022 whether I knew him, I said I did not know him because I had never encountered him, and that was gospel truth," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President explained that he only met Maumela in 2024 while walking in his neighbourhood.

READ | Presidency dismisses links to corruption accused

The President reiterated his confidence in the SIU, which is investigating the matter, saying law enforcement must be allowed to do its work without interference.

"As I walk past that house, I know that that house was built with money that, as it is alleged, was not properly acquired - money that should have been spent on the health of our people. The SIU has taken action, and we must support and applaud them for the work they are doing," the President said.

READ | SIU determined to 'claw back every cent' taken at Tembisa Hospital