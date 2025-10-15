Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Declares South Africa Crash a State of Disaster

Arrive Alive/X
Scene of bus crash on the N1 North near Ingwe Lodge, Musina, on October 12, 2025.
14 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Trust Freddy

President Mnangagwa has declared a State of Disaster following the tragic DNC Coach road accident in Limpopo Province, South Africa, which resulted in the loss of 43 lives on Sunday.

The President has also directed the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, through the Department of Civil Protection, to provide State-assisted burials and pay medical bills for the injured.

In addition, Government has mobilised immediate logistical support for the families affected by the accident, arranging free transportation to ferry the next of kin to Polokwane, South Africa, to identify the bodies of their deceased relatives.

Buses for the next of kin are scheduled to depart tomorrow, October 15, at noon, from the National Disaster Management Centre at Makombe Building in Harare.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement released today, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe called on relatives of the deceased to come forward and assist in the identification process.

"The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and other Government entities are calling upon relatives of the deceased to come forward and assist in the identification process," reads part of the statement.

"Buses to ferry the next of kin from Harare to Polokwane have been arranged and are scheduled to depart from the National Disaster Management Centre at Makombe Building (Harare) on 15 October 2025 at 12:00pm."

Minister Garwe said the repatriation process will commence soon after the positive identification of the deceased.

He also highlighted that President Mnangagwa directed the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, through the Department of Civil Protection, to provide State-assisted burials and pay medical bills for those injured.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.