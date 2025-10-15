Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Declares South Africa Crash a State of Disaster

Scene of bus crash on the N1 North near Ingwe Lodge, Musina, on October 12, 2025.

President Mnangagwa has declared a State of Disaster following the tragic DNC Coach road accident in Limpopo Province, South Africa, which resulted in the loss of 43 lives on Sunday.

The President has also directed the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, through the Department of Civil Protection, to provide State-assisted burials and pay medical bills for the injured.

In addition, Government has mobilised immediate logistical support for the families affected by the accident, arranging free transportation to ferry the next of kin to Polokwane, South Africa, to identify the bodies of their deceased relatives.

Buses for the next of kin are scheduled to depart tomorrow, October 15, at noon, from the National Disaster Management Centre at Makombe Building in Harare.

In a statement released today, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe called on relatives of the deceased to come forward and assist in the identification process.

"The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and other Government entities are calling upon relatives of the deceased to come forward and assist in the identification process," reads part of the statement.

"Buses to ferry the next of kin from Harare to Polokwane have been arranged and are scheduled to depart from the National Disaster Management Centre at Makombe Building (Harare) on 15 October 2025 at 12:00pm."

Minister Garwe said the repatriation process will commence soon after the positive identification of the deceased.

He also highlighted that President Mnangagwa directed the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, through the Department of Civil Protection, to provide State-assisted burials and pay medical bills for those injured.