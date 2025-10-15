Zimbabwe: Govt Declares DNC Coaches Accident a National Disaster, Calls On Families to Identify Victims for Repatriation

14 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the fatal DNC Coaches bus accident, which claimed 43 lives along South Africa's N1 highway on Sunday, a national disaster, pledging government support for repatriation and funeral expenses.

In a statement Tuesday, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe issued an urgent appeal to relatives and friends of the victims to come forward and assist in identifying the deceased.

Garwe said the government has arranged transport to ferry next of kin from Harare's Makombe Building to Polokwane, where the bodies are currently being kept.

"The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, has since declared a State of Disaster and directed the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works through the Department of Civil Protection to provide state-assisted burials as well as payment of medical bills for the injured following the DNC Coach road accident in Makhado, Limpopo Province, South Africa.

"Meanwhile, next of kin are in the process of identifying the bodies of their loved ones to facilitate repatriation.

"In this regard, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and other Government entities, are calling upon relatives of the deceased to come forward and assist in the identification process," said Garwe.

He added that buses will depart from the National Disaster Management Centre at Makombe Building in Harare on 15 October 2025 at 12:00 p.m. to transport the next of kin to South Africa.

"The repatriation process will commence after positive identification of the deceased. Government continues to rally behind the bereaved families during these trying times. In the same stride, we wish speedy recovery to the injured," Garwe said.

The tragic crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday along the N1 North near Ingwe Lodge after the bus veered off the road and plunged down an embankment, killing 43 passengers and injuring several others.

