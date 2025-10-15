Namibia: Madagascar Coup a Betrayal to Governance - Nandi-Ndaitwah

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has described the recent events of a coup in Madagascar by its military as a betrayal to stable governance principles.

Nandi-Ndaitwah says this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Madagascar's president, Andry Rajoelina, who took reign in 2019, reportedly went into hiding after warns of an imminent coup.

On Tuesday, BBC reported that the military had taken full control.

Nandi-Ndaitwah says the heads of state and government of the Southern African

Development Community (SADC) convened in Antananarivo for the 45th Ordinary Summit in August. There leaders made pledges to deepen economic integration, boost industrialisation, transform agriculture, accelerate energy transition and improve the livelihoods of citizens.

"It is regrettable that these recent events appear to betray the very principles we reaffirmed only months ago. Any attempt to assume power through unconstitutional means runs counter to the values and obligations that bind SADC member states," she says.

Such actions, she adds, risk undermining the integrity of regional commitments, eroding public trust and endangering the peace and stability that are foundational to Africa's collective progress.

These commitments, she says, were made in good faith and rest upon the understanding that stable governance, constitutional order and respect for democratic norms are indispensable prerequisites for sustainable development.

She says that following Rajoelina's election as the chairperson of SADC for the period beginning in August, Madagascar holds a position of leadership and moral stewardship in the region.

"We strongly condemn any attempt to subvert constitutional order. We call upon the security services to exercise restraint, to adhere strictly to the rule of law and to facilitate a return to democratic order through peaceful, inclusive dialogue," she says.

She urges all regional and continental bodies to support mediation efforts to ensure promises made at the August summits are honoured and not undermined.

