Africa: 9 African Countries to Represent Africa in 2026 World Cup

14 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Africa will have strong representation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as nine African countries have officially secured their tickets to the global football showpiece, with one more team still in contention through the intercontinental playoff.

The confirmed nine African countries going to the 2026 World Cup are:

South Africa

Egypt

Ghana

Algeria

Senegal

Morocco

Tunisia

Cape Verde

Ivory Coast

The expanded 48-team World Cup format has given Africa nine direct qualification slots and an additional playoff spot, offering the continent unprecedented opportunity to showcase its talent on the global stage.

Morocco, who made history as the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, will look to repeat their heroics in North America. Senegal and Ivory Coast, two of Africa's most consistent performers, will also be keen to assert dominance, while Egypt and Ghana return to the tournament with renewed ambition.

Cape Verde's qualification stands out as a major achievement for the island nation, marking a new milestone in its football journey.

North African heavyweights Algeria, Tunisia, and Morocco continue to underline the region's strong footballing tradition.

The final African slot will be determined through an intercontinental playoff, where one of the continent's runners-up - Gabon, DR Congo, Cameroon and Nigeria - will fight for a place at the tournament set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

With ten potential representatives, Africa heads into the 2026 FIFA World Cup with its largest-ever contingent and renewed hopes of a historic breakthrough on the world stage.

