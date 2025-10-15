South Africa: Tshwane Takes Waste Levy Fight to Appeals Court - South African News Briefs - October 15, 2025

Tshwane Challenges Court Ruling on Waste Collection Levy

The City of Tshwane has said that it will continue fighting to impose its city-cleansing levy and plans to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, reports EWN. The municipality introduced the levy in July, charging customers who use private waste collection services R194 a month. However, lobby group AfriForum took the municipality to the Pretoria High Court, where the levy was ruled unlawful. Following the decision, the municipality sought leave to appeal; however, it was also denied. Despite the ruling, some residents are still being billed. Mayor Nasiphi Moya said the city wants the court to clarify its right to impose the levy under its by-laws, similar to Cape Town. She added that the R278 million in expected revenue was not budgeted for, so the ruling does not affect the city's funded status.

Limpopo Municipal Official Arrested for R700,000 Fraud

A senior official from Maruleng Municipality in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, has been arrested by the Hawks for alleged fraud and violating the Municipal Finance Management Act, reports SABC News. Hawks spokesperson Lethunya Mmuroa has said that the charges stem from 2015, when the suspect was acting municipal manager at Ba-Phalaborwa Municipality. The suspect allegedly authorized a payment of over R700,000 to a service provider who did no work. He is expected to appear in court.

Court Awaits Update on Eugene de Kock's Health as Cradock Four Inquest Proceeds

The Cradock Four inquest is awaiting clarity on how long it will take for former Vlakplaas commander Eugene de Kock to be cleared to testify on apartheid-era crimes, reports EWN. De Kock, who was due to appear before the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha, has been hospitalized with suspected heart failure. His lawyers initially said he could need up to six months to recover, but later confirmed doctors have recommended two to four weeks of rest. The inquest, reopened to determine whether apartheid security police or others can be held liable for the 1985 murders of Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli, and Sparrow Mkhonto, will proceed without him for now. De Kock received amnesty in 1999 for defeating the ends of justice, as he was aware of but not directly involved in the killings. This marks the third attempt to uncover the truth after inquests in 1987 and 1993.

