Kenya: Ex-Nairobi City Water Official Charged With Forgery of KCSE Certificate

15 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A former employee at the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC), has denied allegations of using a falsified academic certificate to secure employment.

The man was released on a cash bail of Ksh300,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh500,000 with one surety of a similar amount after arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission arrested the former NCWSC employee after investigations established that he presented a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate purportedly issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and passed it off as genuine when seeking employment at NCWSC.

Upon completion of investigations, the Commission forwarded the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved the following charges against the accused:

1. Forgery, contrary to Section 245 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code;

2. Uttering a false document, contrary to Section 353 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code; and

Presentation of a forged certificate, contrary to Section 34(a) of the Kenya National Examinations Council Act.

The case is scheduled for mention on 28th October 2025.

