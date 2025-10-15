Uganda: NRM Is for Results, Not Cheap Popularity - Museveni Tells Maracha

President Museveni has said unlike other people, NRM delivers results steadily and not cheap popularity.

"For us in NRM, we don't just do things to please people even when things are wrong -- that's dangerous and cheap popularity. We told people that power would come to West Nile and now it has come. The next step is to distribute it to the sub-counties, and it will be done," he said.

Museveni was addressing a rally at Nyadri Urban Secondary School Grounds in Maracha District on Tuesday.

He gave an example of electricity in West Nile that he said has been boosted by a 132KV power line from Karuma to Arua.

According to Museveni electricity previously stopped at Lira and Arua was not connected due to the long distance between the two destinations.

Explaining the dynamics, he said by then, Arua would only consume 2megawatts of electricity and extending only what is consumed, by the time the electric wires reach Arua, most of the energy would have been lost.

"You either had to put strong or weak current. If you put a strong current, who consumes this power? If you put weaker current of 33kv, it continues getting weaker because of distance and by time it reaches Arua it has no power. That's why we put small station in Nyagak to generate 6 megawatts nearby and the wires would be nearer. But now because of the work of South Sudan becoming free and DRC , Arua is now growing and needs more power. That's why we have been able to bring 132kv from Karuma to here," Museveni told the gathering.

"We don't do things because of cheap popularity. We are telling people that power will come but lets do according to plan. The electricity has come and our work is to distribute it and it will be done."

Museveni said because of doing things systematically, the NRM has been able to transform the country, noting that when the current government came to power, the country had not tasted peace for many years.

To this, he said NRM diagnosed the problems of the people, right from the 1960s.

"The NRM is a party that has been struggling for Uganda's interests for a long time. Some of us were already active by 1960. This is 65 years ago. Initially we were in the old political parties like DP, UPC and Kabaka Yekka but by 1965 we had seen weakness of those parties. That's how we started study groups in universities and these revolved into university organisations and later into NRM. In all those years, we have made several contributions," Museveni said.

"Politics is like medicine. You can't be a doctor unless you understand the anatomy of the entire body and factors affecting the human body. You must understand the diagnosis of your patient. In NRM we understood what problem was like sectarianism which is suicide. That's why we rejected it. That's why we have been working with people who were not originally with us. We don't care who you are but what you are bringing. It is the what not who or where. If you say am for tribalism or religious sectarianism, we say bye bye. That's how NRM has been able to unite all groups and bring peace."

According to the NRM presidential candidate, this ideology led to the creation of a strong army which has ensured peace in the country for now 20 years, the first time in over 500 years, a feat he said is not small.

"From 2007 up to now, there has been peace in the whole country. That's why you hear that so many refugees are here because there is peace here and wars where they come from. That is one of the big achievements you should all protect. It is not an accident that we have been able to bring peace. This is because of our ideology of rejecting sectarianism of tribes and religion."

He said because of the peace, people from West Nile who were previously living in exile in the neighbouring DRC and South Sudan returned home and now do business with the countries where they previously lived as refugees.

According to Museveni, the peace ushered in has led to development in form of roads, schools and health centres among others that are enjoyed countrywide.

"Maracha has 62 government primary schools and 7government secondary schools. The district has 91 parishes with 34 hosting at least one government primary school. We have another 34 without primary schools and that is our target in coming term to ensure they also get. You have 19 sub counties with only 7 government secondary schools. We now have debt of 12 sub counties which we are to work on."

Wealth Creation

Museveni said despite the development achieved, there is need for every one to participate in wealth creation.

He said Maracha has so far received shs27.9 billion under the Parish Development Model , reaching over 30,000 households, urging every households to get involved in commercial production.

According to Museveni, by ensuring every household participates in wealth creation, the country will benefit in terms of government collecting taxes but also individuals getting out of poverty.

The First Lady, Janet Museveni rallied the masses to vote NRM and President Museveni in the coming elections to continue with the country's trajectory.

"That's why we say we are protecting gains and take a leap forward. We must understand we need to build the unity and we must show our numbers for all to see to ensure our work continues and Uganda is unstoppable. Our population is becoming bigger by year, that why we must build more schools and health centres to cater for people," she said.

"Our people are so many for what has been done so far. President Museveni wants to ensure no child will be left out of getting education. Every school going child must get education. Programs like PDM must reach every family of Uganda so that people can live better lives as we go forward."