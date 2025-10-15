South Africa: Earthlife Africa Walks Its Talk with Grassroots Communities - To A Greener Future

Over the past two months, more than 100 women from Limpopo, Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape have been trained in food preservation and processing skills – practical tools that help reduce waste, extend food security, and create new opportunities for livelihoods. This training builds on last year's successful Wonderbag-making workshops and reflects Earthlife Africa's commitment to equipping grassroots communities with sustainable, low-carbon skills.

At the same time, as world leaders prepare to debate the future of energy at COP30 in Brazil, Earthlife Africa, in partnership with Shine Collab, has taken another bold step to ensure that no-one is left behind, with the launch of its first women-led, community-based just transition centre. The Rivoningo/Lesedi Just Transition Centre in Soweto is more than a training space – it is a living example of the power of renewable energy and community leadership. Powered by solar energy and biogas, the centre serves as a hub for women-led workshops, education, and local climate solutions.

"We cannot wait for government to lead on the action needed to address climate change, especially while the State still considers fossil fuels essential for growth," said Earthlife Africa. "The science is clear: carbon emissions must come down, or things will get worse – with floods, droughts, and extreme weather. Communities need to be prepared, and that means accessible education and skills training. By launching this centre in Soweto, we are showing how a people-centred, women-led transition can take shape."

For Earthlife Africa, the centre represents the heart of a "just transition" – ensuring that as South Africa moves toward a greener economy, ordinary people benefit, not just corporations. Soweto, with its long history of electricity struggles, is the symbolic and practical home for this initiative. "This was truly a collaborative effort, driven by women," Earthlife Africa added. "Even the solar energy system was installed by young women, which further demonstrates the opportunities the just transition can open up – not only in energy, but also in livelihoods and leadership."

The centre will host monthly forums, workshops, and film screenings on climate and energy. Showcase renewable energy technologies such as solar panels and biodigesters. Include a micro-organic food garden and facilities where refreshments are prepared using renewable energy. Feature an audio-visual exhibition on Soweto's electrification history and the role of communities in demanding energy justice.

The most recent round of training demonstrated just how connected renewable energy, food security, and livelihoods are. Over four days, under the guidance of Matshepiso Makhabane, trainer and CEO of the Green Business College, women learned how to transform tomatoes, carrots, pineapples, mangoes, pawpaws, and spinach into jams, chutneys, and pickles – and how to safely can, bottle, and store them.

"These women now have the ability to feed their families year-round and even start small businesses to earn an income," said Makhabane. "This is the beauty of the just transition – it builds resilience for today while planting seeds for a sustainable tomorrow."

Pauline Mocumi from Amadiya Projects & Cooperative, Vosloorus, Gauteng says, "We face a serious climate crisis that's disrupting global food systems and driving food insecurity – but we also hold the solutions. Food preservation and the just transition offer practical ways to build resilience and sustainability. By canning, pickling, or making jams and chutneys, we can save surplus food, start small businesses, and share these skills. Supporting local food production, processing, and preservation strengthens our communities and helps us face climate change together."

Maggy Mokoka from Hands of Hope Lephalale in Limpopo says, "Life in Lephalale is hard – coal mines and power stations pollute our air, land, and water, leaving us choking on thick smoke. This is our daily reality of fossil fuels. But learning food preservation gives us hope. The time for coal is ending , and we're preparing to be part of the solution through our own cultural practices. Change is good, but it must protect our health, land, and the environment of Lephalale."

Nomvula Jack from #FriendlyEnvironment Eastern Cape says, "Water scarcity, load shedding, and cable theft have made our communities even more vulnerable, while floods show how unprepared we are for climate change . Rising greenhouse gases are worsening this crisis. As we celebrate our heritage – our food, traditions, and unity – we must also pass down indigenous wisdom to help communities live in harmony with nature and take part in the just transition."

Mphatheleni Makaulule of Dzomo La Mupo in Venda says, "When women revive our indigenous food knowledge, we strengthen climate resilience and food security from the ground up. By using what grows in our home gardens – from papayas to local herbs – we turn what was once wasted into nourishment and opportunity. These skills empower women to preserve not only food, but also our culture, our livelihoods, and our connection to the land."

As part of its commitment to holding space for women, Earthlife Africa closed each week of training with a powerful women's seminar to celebrate women environmental justice defenders. The event also honoured the 2025 Women Environmental Activists from across the country. In Eastern Cape, Ntombizanele Kima of the Water Crisis Project was recognised for empowering her Uitenhage community through organic gardening and sewing skills, fostering youth involvement in climate action. In Limpopo, Tshilisanani Mufhadi of the Mulambwane Organisation was celebrated for promoting natural, water-saving farming methods that help families grow organic food sustainably. In Lephalale, Nonny Mohlala of Hands of Hope was honoured for her air-quality awareness campaign, educating communities about pollution from local power stations. And in Gauteng, Edna Nombewu of the Bonkgono Project was recognised for amplifying community voices at NERSA hearings and inspiring young activists – showing, at 72, that dedication to justice never retires.

For Earthlife Africa, the just transition is not just about moving toward more sustainable ways of living, but also ensuring that all South Africans, especially those most vulnerable and historically marginalised, are able to participate and benefit from the process.