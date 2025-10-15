South Africa: Feathers Awards XVII Announce Nominees with a Soulful Call to 'Pause, Look and Listen to Your Heart'

Johannesburg, South Africa – The countdown to the most fabulous event on the South African calendar has officially begun! The Feather Awards, the premier celebration of excellence and influence within the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, is thrilled to announce the nominees for its spectacular seventeenth edition.

This year's ceremony is set to dazzle on Thursday, 6 November 2025, returning to an iconic Johannesburg, soon-to-be-revealed location that promises to be the heart of the celebration. In a world that often feels like it's moving too fast, Feather Awards XVII invites everyone to embrace the 2025 theme: Pause, Look, and Listen to your Heart.

It's a sultry, soulful call to slow down, connect with our inner truth, and celebrate the courage it takes to live authentically.

This year's structure has been refined to amplify both legacy and rising stars. Seven categories will be honoured for their profound impact, while the remaining awards will be hotly contested by a dazzling list of nominees who have lit up our screens, airwaves, and social media feeds over the past year.

"While we love the glamour and the fashion, the Feather Awards have always been the heartbeat of a movement. In a time where the global environment for queer people is increasingly challenging, our role in fostering crucial dialogue, driving awareness, and advocating for tangible policy change is more vital than ever. We are a platform that doesn't just celebrate; we agitate, educate, and work towards a safer and more equitable South Africa for all." emphasised co-founder Thami Dish that the Feathers are far more than just a glittering event.

The Feather Awards celebrates the personalities and productions that have not only entertained the nation but have also moved the needle forward for representation and inclusivity.

The Feather Awards 2025 extends a massive congratulations to all the nominees!

Hunk of the Year

Troy Malange

FreshbyCaddy

Prince Beez

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Lilian Dube

Kefilwe Mabote

Jojo Robinson

Hot Chick of the Year

Natasha Joubert

Luyanda Zuma

Caylene

Social Media Personality of the Year

Zaca Dominic

Shoun B

Thobi Mashitiso

Best Styled Individual

Kagiso Mogola

Mordecai

Mawhoo

Sports Personality of the Year

Refiloe Jane

Andile Dlamini

Dirkie Chamberlin

Musician of the Year

Nkosazana Daughter

Craig Lucas

Mawhoo

Fag Hag of the Year

Busiswa (Honorary Recipient)

Role Model of the Year

Lee-che Janecke (Honorary Recipient)

Media Award of the Year

Netflix (Honorary Recipient)

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative in the Public Sector

The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill (Honorary Recipient)

Global Feather of the Year

Jacqueline Kasha (Uganda)

Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement

Zandile Mabaso (Honorary Recipient)

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative in the Private Sector

Nedbank #PrideAtWork (Honorary Recipient)

African Feather of the Year

John Meletsi

Simon Nkoli Award