Kenya: Wetangula Adjourns House As Ruto Chairs Key Security Session On Raila Death

Nairobi — The National Assembly was on Wednesday morning adjourned following the demise of ODM leader and longtime opposition chief Raila Amolo Odinga.

Speaker Moses Wetang'ula invoked his authority under Standing Order 1 to halt House proceedings, directing Members of Parliament to reconvene later in the afternoon for official communication.

"I will invoke my authority under Standing Order Number One, and I direct as follows: the sitting this morning is adjourned," he declared.

"We will have a sitting at 2:30 PM this afternoon, where the Speaker will give you important communication. For now, the House stands adjourned to 2:30 PM this afternoon," Wetang'ula told MPs.

The announcement came moments after news of Odinga's death spread across the country, plunging the nation into mourning.

President William Ruto was set to issue a national address after chairing a National Security Council.