Kenya: Raila Odinga, Former Kenyan Prime Minister, Dies At 80

15 October 2025
Former Kenyan Prime Minister and long-time opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has passed away at the age of 80. Reports indicate that he died on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, in Koothattukulam, Kerala, India, after suffering a cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic hospital. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter

Odinga was a central figure in Kenyan politics, known for his role as a long-time opposition leader and democracy advocate. Despite running unsuccessfully in five presidential elections, his activism helped usher in two major reforms: the establishment of multiparty democracy in 1991 and the passage of a new constitution in 2010.

He also played a pivotal role in leading protests following the disputed 2007 election, which triggered Kenya's worst political violence since independence, resulting in approximately 1,300 deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

At the time of his death, Odinga had been receiving medical treatment in India. His passing marks the end of an era in Kenyan politics, leaving a significant void in the nation's political landscape.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and tributes are expected to be announced in the coming days.

