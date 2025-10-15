Kenya: Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies of Cardiac Arrest in India

15 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

Raila Odinga, the former Prime Minister of Kenya, passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest in Kerala, India where he was undergoing treatment.

Reports indicate that Odinga collapsed during a morning walk within the premises of the Ayurvedic treatment facility where he had been staying.

He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, but was declared dead at 9:52 a.m., a spokesperson for the Ayurvedic eye hospital confirmed.

The hospital, which had previously treated Odinga's daughter for vision problems, had been frequented by the family for its specialised care.

Odinga's body is currently being held at the hospital. Local police have informed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to initiate standard procedures in accordance with protocol.

