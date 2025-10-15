Sudan: Qatari Ambassador Congratulates Foreign Minister, Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Relations

- The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan, Mohamed bin Ibrahim Al-Sada, was received Monday by Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at his office.

Ambassador Al-Sada conveyed his congratulations to the Minister on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Government of Hope, as well as the greetings of the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to further enhance and develop them.

The two sides also reviewed efforts to achieve peace, security, and stability in Sudan, and agreed to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two countries on regional and international issues.