Zimbabwe: Opposition Calls for Forensic Audit After Leak of U.S.$3.2billion Corruption Dossier

Citizens Coalition for Change interim leader Jameson Timba has called for a forensic audit following the leak of a corruption dossier alleging that over US$3.2 billion has been looted by controversial business tycoons in Zimbabwe.

The dossier is believed to be the same document that Vice President Rtd Constantino Chiwenga presented at a recent Zanu-PF Politburo meeting in Harare.

It implicates controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Delish Nguwaya, Scotland FC owner Pedzai Sakupwanya, and Paul Tungwarara. The document purportedly establishes how these cartels siphon cash from state coffers through fraud and corruption.

In a statement released Tuesday, Timba called for thorough forensic investigations into government contracts.

"Accordingly, I call for: An independent forensic audit of all public contracts linked to the named individuals. Full public accountability for the looting and abuse of state resources," Timba stated.

Timba's call for forensic investigations follows Bikita South MP and then Chairperson of the Budget and Finance Parliamentary Portfolio Committee, Energy Mutodi's allegations that Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga is demanding bribes worth millions of United States dollars from various government contractors, threatening to withhold payments if his demands are not met.

Mutodi further demanded that Parliament summon George Guvamatanga to clear his name, but later retracted his statements.

Timba called for the immediate abandonment of the "Agenda 2030," where President Emmerson Mnangagwa's loyalists are pushing for him to remain in power until 2030.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly declined this offer and insisted he will leave office at the end of his term in 2028.

Timba warned that this notion must be quashed without delay.

"At the same time, the so-called 2030 Agenda to extend the President's term must be abandoned in its entirety. Any attempt to alter presidential term limits without a referendum is unconstitutional and illegitimate," he said.

Timba argued that a government mired in corruption forfeits any right to request an extension of its term.

"A government under such clouds of corruption cannot seek more years in power. It must instead submit itself to the Constitution and the people."

He continued, "This fight is not merely about term limits; it is about defending our Republic from state capture disguised as stability -- and about reaffirming that in Zimbabwe, no one is above the law. Let those who hold power remember: the Constitution was written to protect the people, not to shield the powerful."

According to government figures, Zimbabwe is losing US$2 billion annually due to corruption and illicit financial dealings.