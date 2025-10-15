Zimbabwe: DNC Coaches Says 'Too Early' to Determine Cause of Crash That Killed Over 40 Passengers

Bus operator DNC Coaches says it is still too early to determine the cause of the tragic crash that claimed 43 lives after one of its buses travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe plunged down an embankment on Saturday night.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday along the N1 North near Ingwe Lodge in South Africa's Limpopo Province, after the bus swerved off the road.

The vehicle, which was en route from Port Elizabeth and East London to Zimbabwe, was said to have been carrying Zimbabwean and Malawian passengers when it crashed late on October 12, 2025.

On Monday, South Africa's Department of Transport confirmed that 42 passengers died on the spot and 49 others were injured, bringing the total number of passengers to 91, far beyond the carrying capacity of the 61-seater vehicle. The death toll on Tuesday rose to 43.

In a statement released Tuesday, the company said investigations were ongoing and urged the public to await official findings.

Some survivors, however, told the media that the bus was speeding and overloaded.

"At this stage, it is still too early to provide a full account of what happened. DNC Coaches is cooperating fully with authorities as investigations continue, and we are working diligently together the real and verified information.

"We are committed to keeping the public informed as more details become available.

"We ask the public and media to respect the privacy of the victims and their families during this difficult moment," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the tragedy a national disaster, with the government urging families to come forward to identify the deceased for repatriation.