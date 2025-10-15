Zimbabwe: ZACC Seizes Assets Worth U.S.$400,000, Intensifies Fight Against Corruption

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has so far seized assets valued at over US$400,000 as the anti-graft body heightens the fight against corruption.

Presenting the performance of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 1 during a review workshop held in Chinhoyi, ZACC admitted that the inaugural framework to combat graft made progress but fell short of impact.

Over 6,000 awareness campaigns were conducted nationwide, lobbying for a curriculum review to include anti-corruption, establishment of integrity committees in over 169 institutions and setting up specialised anti-corruption courts were some of the blueprint's achievements.

Further, assets worth US$409,488 were forfeited and US$5,019,490 put under interim management. Also, strategic objective performance was above 50% on most indicators, which included citizen empowerment (50%), deterrence, detection and enforcement (60%), whistleblower protection (60%) and asset recovery and victim compensation (80%).

Participants at the review and consultative workshop heard that although NACS 1, which ran from July 2020 to July 2024, achieved some of the desired goals, more needs to be done going forward under a revised NACS 2, which must adopt fewer, sharper and measurable outcomes.

It was recommended that extensive and inclusive consultations for the formulation of NACS 2 be held and establish a dedicated budget for activities.

Addressing various stakeholders, who included government officials, private sector representatives, the clergy, academia and civil society organisations, ZACC Chairperson Michael Reza, who was represented by ZACC General Manager, Clara Chikotyo, responsible for prevention of corruption and corporate governance, said the interface highlighted the commission's resolve to fight graft.

"The launch of this consultative seminar today underscores our shared understanding that corruption is a societal issue requiring active participation, commitment, and vigilance from all citizens, institutions, and sectors," Chikotyo said.

She said the NACS 1 launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2020 had achieved a remarkable 61% success rate in corruption investigation and prevention metrics.

Added Chikotyo, "As we build on this momentum, we are proud to embark on developing NACS 2, which will further strengthen our efforts to combat corruption and promote transparency and accountability in our nation.

"The development of NACS 2 will be anchored on five (5) critical pillars: public, legal reform, institutional reform, enforcement and priority areas. The public pillar will focus on engaging citizens and communities in anti-corruption efforts, fostering a culture of transparency and accountability."

The legal reform pillar will focus on reviewing and strengthening laws and regulations to prevent the vice, closing loopholes and ensuring effective enforcement. Institutional reform will ensure the strengthening of various offices and bodies to prevent corruption, promote good governance and accountability. The enforcement arm will deal with effective probing and prosecution of cases.

Chikotyo emphasised that the success of NACS 2 depends on the active involvement of every citizen.

"We must move beyond the misconception that fighting corruption is only the responsibility of a few. Corruption affects us all, and it's time for a collective response," Chikotyo said.

The envisaged blueprint is a successor of the NACS 1 whose life span ran from 2020 to 2024, concurrently with the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1, which will soon be preceded by NDS 2 whose lifespan ends in 2030.