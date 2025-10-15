Rwanda Sanctions 25 Over Terrorism - Who Are They?

Twenty-five people have been sanctioned by the Rwandan government for terrorism and terrorism financing in a new sanctions list released by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) on Tuesday, October 14.

The list includes members of the FDLR, a DR Congo-based Rwandan militia linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, RNC, MRCD, FLN and affiliated militia groups.

Lt Gen Gaston Iyamuremye

Number one on the list is Lt Gen Gaston Iyamuremye, the president of the FDLR, who is also known as Victor Byiringiro, Rumuri. Iyamuremye, 76, was born in Musanze District and is currently believed to be living in Walikale, eastern DR Congo. He is also under sanctions by the UN Security Council and the US government.

Iyamuremye has been involved in planning and coordinating terrorism activities by FDLR targeting Rwanda, extortion, illegal taxation and plundering of natural resources for financing terrorism activities.

2. Maj Gen Pacifique Ntawunguka

Maj Gen Pacifique 'Omega' Ntawunguka is the commander of the FDLR-FOCA. Like Iyamuremye, Ntawunguka is accused of involvement in planning and coordinating terrorism activities by FDLR targeting Rwanda, extortion, illegal taxation and plundering of natural resources for financing terrorism activities. Born in Ngororero District, Ntawunguka, 61, is currently based in Walikale, eastern DR Congo.

Col Sylvestre Sebahinzi

Also known as Zinga Zinga ZZ, Col Sylvestre Sebahinzi is a member of the FDLR and an active mobiliser of financial support for the terror group, especially in the Southern African region. Born in Nyabihu District, the 64-year-old businessman and nephew to former President Juvenal Habyarimana is currently based in Lusaka, Zambia.

Between 2006-2009, Sebahinzi commanded terror attacks when he was the FDLR sector commander. "He also served as FDLR prosecutor in Kangaroo courts that executed many innocent civilians in DR Congo," the FIC said. He is connected to the FDLR and its financial flows.

Maj Alphonse Munyarugendo

Maj Alphonse Munyarugendo, aka Monaco Dollar, is the coordinator of the FDLR in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. He is accused of supporting terrorism against Rwanda. The 59-year-old was among the original commanders of ALIR, a precursor to FDLR, that committed terror attacks on Rwandan territory. Now based in Maputo, Mozambique, Munyarugendo coordinates fundraising activities to support FDLR terror activities. He was born in Ngororero District.

Faustin Ntirikina

Also known as Pacifique Zigabe, Faustin Ntirikina is accused of recruiting for RUD-Urunana, a militia that attacked Kinigi, Musanze District in October 2019. He is said to deal with the FDLR. Ntirikina also has French citizenship.

Maj Gen Antoine Hakizimana

Maj Gen Antoine Hakizimana, aka Jeva, is the military chief of CNRD-FLN, who coordinated terrorist attacks on Nyaruguru and Kitabi. He is said to have direct links with FDLR commanders, such as Victor Byiringiro. Born in Nyamasheke District in 1971, Hakizimanan is currently based in Bujumbura, Burundi.

Eric Munyemana

Eric Munyemana is the vice president of and coordinator of FLN terrorist activities and is in charge of fundraising for terror financing, according to the sanctions list. Born in Karongi District in 1972, Munyemana is currently based in Flanders Region, Belgium. He is a mechanic and has Belgian citizenship.

Dr Innocent Biruka

Dr Innocent Biruka, aka Mitali, is the secretary general of CNRD-FLN. He was actively involved in coordinating communication between terrorist groups targeting Rwanda and claimed a 2018 FLN attack on Yanze model village in Nyaruguru District. Born in Huye District in 1964, Biruka is currently based in Alsace, France and has French citizenship.

Faustin Kayumba Nyamwasa

Faustin Kayumba Nyamwasa is one of the founding members of the Rwanda National Congress (RNC). The 67-year-old has been convicted in absentia on charges of grenade attacks in the City of Kigali between 2010-2013. Kayumba Nyamwasa, who lives in Pretoria, South Africa, is said to have direct connections with the FDLR command.

Dr Emmanuel Hakizimana

Dr Emmanuel Hakizimana is a co-founder of the RNC and serves the MRCD movement. He is accused of recruiting for terror activities and terrorism financing. Now based in Montreal, Canada, Hakizimana is connected to Kayumba Nyamwasa.

Abdulkarim Ali Nyarwaya

Abdulkarim Ali Nyarwaya, aka Dick Nyarwaya, is a member of the terror organisation P5. He is accused of supporting terrorism against Rwanda, fundraising and mobilization of funds for terror activities. Based in South London, UK, Nyarwaya is a close associate of Kayumba Nyamwasa.

Maj Robert Higiro

Maj Robert Higiro, aka Gasisi, is a member of the P5 terror group. Currently based in Nairobi, Kenya, Higiro is accused of fundraising for RNC terror activities and coordinating RNC activities in the region, including training.

Frank Ntwali

Frank Ntwali represents RNC in Southern Africa and has coordinated recruitment for RNC-P5. Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Ntwali is said to liaison with FDLR to coordinate terror activities against Rwanda.

Ignace Rusagara

Ignace Rusagara is a member of the RNC/P5. He is accused of supporting terrorism and promoting FDLR objectives and defending its actions. Based in Maine, USA, Rusagara is a spokesperson of RNC.

Jean Paul Turayishimiye

Jean Paul Turayishimye is among the founding members of RNC. He is accused of supporting, recruiting and planning for RAC-Urunana terrorist activities. He deserted military service and has been instrumental in organizing P5 terror activities. He is based in Washington, USA. He maintains links with FDLR-FOCA.

Gaspard Musabyimana

Gaspard Musabyimana is a businessman based in Brussels, Belgium. He advocates for terror groups. He is said to be an active supporter of FDLR and publicizes its activities.

Placide Kayumba

Placide Kayumba is accused of involvement in the formation of the joint armed group P5 and of being instrumental in liking the FDU with FDLR. Currently based in Namur Commune, Belgium, Kayumba said to be in connection with FDLR commander Victor Byiringiro.

Augustin Munyaneza

Augustin Munyaneza, who is based in Brussels, Belgium is a member of FDU-Inkingi and a sympathizer of FDLR-FOCA and P5.

Michel Niyibizi

Michel Niyibizi, who lives in Tournai Commune, Belgium, is accused of coordinating fundraising activities for FDLR-FOCA and P5.

JONATHAN MUSONERA

Jonathan Musonera, who lives in London, is accused of mobilizing funds for NEW-RNC terror activities against Rwanda and advocacy and incitement to commit terrorism against the country. He has connection with RNC and Kayumba Nyamwasa.

Theogene Rudasingwa

Theogene Rudasingwa, aka Redcom, who is based in Washington, is among the founders of RNC. He masterminded the 2010-2013 grenade attacks in Kigali. In 2013, he initiated collaboration between RNC and FDLR-FOCA. He is said to collaborate with FDLR commanders, especially Gen Ntawunguka.

Maj Jacques Kanyamibwa

Maj Jacques Kanyamibwa is a member of FDLR, based in Toulouse, France. He is accused of mobilizing funds for terrorism financing and participation in coordination of 2019 RUD-Urunana attacks on Kinigi.

Thomas Nahimana

Thomas Nahimana is the president of Ishema party. Based in La Havre, France, Nahimana is accused of coordinating terror groups and incitement to terrorism against Rwanda.

Christine Coleman Uwizera

Christine Coleman Uwizera is an FLN supporter based in Denver, Colorado, USA. She is accused of incitement to commit terror acts against Rwanda. She is linked to FDLR-FOCA, P5 and FLN.

Sylivestre Nduwayezu

Sylivestre Nduwayezu, aka Jet Lee, is accused of involvement in the planning and coordination of terror attacks against Rwanda and recruitment in Rwanda and Uganda. Currently based in Kampala, Uganda, Nduwayezu is said to be connected to P5 and RUD-Urunana.