Malawi: Shock in Mangochi - Former DPP MP Arrested for Alleged Murder Plot of Newly Elected MP for Same Constituency

Mangochi is reeling after police arrested former Mangochi Central MP Victoria Kingstone of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), along with three other party members, over allegations of plotting the murder of Roza Fatch Mbilizi, the newly elected MP for the same constituency.

According to Mangochi Police Spokesperson Amina Daudi, the arrests were made following intelligence that Kingstone allegedly hired associates to carry out the attack, intending to disrupt the recent electoral outcome.

Two of the suspects, Sanudi Sande and Asiatu Amani, both DPP officials in the constituency, reportedly admitted involvement in the plan, claiming they were acting on Kingstone's instructions.

Daudi confirmed that the matter is now being handled at the national level, with full investigations underway. "It is true that Madam Kingstone is in custody with other DPP constituency leaders. Currently, the case is being handled by officials at the national level," she said.

The shocking arrest highlights rising tensions in Mangochi following the September 16 general elections, raising serious concerns about political violence and the lengths some individuals might go to overturn democratic outcomes.

Kingstone remains in police custody as investigations continue, while Malawians watch closely to see how justice will be served in this high-profile case.