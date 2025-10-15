Zimbabwe: SA Bus Horror Victims to Be Named Through Tech IDs - Picture Proof and Fingerprints Identification Rolled Out

SOUTH African authorities have begun the painful process of identifying the 43 victims who perished in the horror bus crash near Makhado on Sunday -- using pictures and fingerprint technology to help grieving families find closure.

The Limpopo Provincial Government yesterday confirmed that experts have started matching fingerprints and photographing the deceased after relatives began arriving at Tshilidzini Hospital to identify their loved ones.

Provincial spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said the process will take time but authorities are determined to ensure that every body is handed over to the correct family.

"So far, 17 families have come forward. We have taken photographs of all the deceased and are encouraging relatives to visit Tshilidzini Hospital for identification," he said.

Ramakuela said fingerprint verification will assist in confirming the identities of victims who did not have identification documents.

"The process is tedious but necessary. We are working with Zimbabwean and Malawian authorities to ensure every victim is properly identified before repatriation," he said.

The ill-fated bus, travelling from the Eastern Cape to Zimbabwe with 91 passengers on board, veered off the Zoutpanesburg mountain and plunged down a slope, killing 43 people instantly. Forty were rushed to hospitals in Limpopo while eight others self-discharged.

By Tuesday, 19 patients had already been discharged from Siloam, Louis Trichardt Memorial and Elim hospitals to reunite with families in Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba commended rescue and medical teams for their tireless work, saying the priority now was to help families identify the deceased and support the injured.

"This is a heartbreaking period for many families. Our focus is on helping survivors recover and ensuring every family finds closure," said the Premier.

Meanwhile, police investigations are ongoing, with the Road Traffic Management Corporation expected to release a technical report on what caused the bus to travel such a long distance with so many passengers before the crash.