Namibia: Erongo Regional Council Chairperson Tegako Donatus Resigns

Erongo Regional Council chairperson Tegako Donatus has resigned from his position as Walvis Bay Rural constituency councillor, effective from Wednesday.

His resignation comes as the regional council is set to discuss a ministerial directive ordering the reinstatement of former chairperson Benitha Imbamba during its ordinary council meeting on Wednesday.

Donatus is currently facing fraud and money laundering charges in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court.

In a letter addressed to Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) secretary Christine Auchamub dated 14 October, Donatus said his resignation is due to persistent political interference in the affairs of the regional council.

"I remain a strong believer and supporter of my party, the IPC, and I am ready to offer my services throughout the campaign for our incoming regional council and local authority elections candidates," he said.

The IPC restrained Donatus last month, preventing him from acting on behalf of or representing the party at the Erongo Regional Council.

He has now offered to be assigned any other responsibility within the party.

"Thank you very much to the IPC leadership for the opportunity accorded to me to serve the people of Walvis Bay Rural. From the bottom of my heart I am truly grateful," he said.

