Kenya: From Fierce Opponents to Handshake Brothers - Uhuru Kenyatta Remembers Raila Odinga

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has remembered former Prime Minister the late Raila Odinga as a fierce opponent who later become his 'handshake' brother.

In a statement, he pointed out that Odinga was "more than a political colleague, he was a defining part of my own journey, in public service and in life."

"Raila and I were navigators on opposing currents, charting different courses for the nation we both loved. At some point along that journey, we became political opponents and often, the weight of that competition felt immense," he stated.

He recalled that Baba, as he was fondly referred to was a man who made him sharpen his own ideas, compelling him to defend his positions with rigor and passion.

He explained that later on, a different bond was forged, one of respect, of shared patriotism, and a common desire to see a united Kenya.

"That journey from fierce political opponents to partners in the pursuit of "Handshake" unity taught me the true measure of the man. I saw firsthand his unwavering passion for this country, his deep-seated belief in justice, and his incredible capacity to think beyond personal ambition for the sake of national peace," he stated.

He stated that despite hm being a formidable opponent, he was an even more invaluable ally in the cause of reconciliation.

"I have lost a friend and a brother. I will miss our conversations sometimes challenging, always insightful and the fire of belief that never left his eyes," he stated.

"To Mama Ida, the children, and the entire Odinga family, I extend my deepest, most heartfelt condolences. You have shared Baba with Kenya for a lifetime, and we mourn with you."

Odinga died on Wednesday following weeks of rumours on his health, ending a political chapter that spanned more than four decades and defined Kenya's multi-party era.

He died at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment in India, and was a towering figure in the country's democratic journey -- admired and contested in equal measure for his resilience, reformist zeal, and five spirited but unsuccessful bids for the presidency.

Since his first attempt at the top seat in 1997, Raila -- fondly known by his supporters as Baba (Father) and Agwambo (The Mysterious One) -- remained a constant presence in Kenya's shifting political landscape.

Over five presidential bids, he inspired millions, unsettled regimes, and left an indelible mark on the nation's democratic journey.

From Presidents Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta to William Ruto, Odinga has remained a permanent feature in national politics -- often from the trenches of the opposition.

Born in 1945, Raila was the son of Kenya's first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, whose fallout with President Jomo Kenyatta defined a family legacy of political dissent.

After studying engineering in East Germany, Raila returned to Kenya during the repressive rule of President Daniel arap Moi.

In 1982, he was detained without trial over allegations of involvement in a failed coup attempt. Nearly a decade in detention turned him into a symbol of defiance -- and a fearless voice for democracy.

Raila's first bid for the presidency came in 1997 under the National Development Party (NDP).

Finishing third behind Moi and Democratic Party leader Mwai Kibaki, his performance marked his emergence as a formidable national figure.

In a surprising twist, Raila later struck a cooperation deal with Moi's KANU in 2001, merging NDP into the ruling party and joining the Cabinet as Energy Minister. To his critics, it was opportunism; to his allies, it was strategic engagement with power.