Malawi: Nankhumwa Vs. Suleman - Who Should Be Malawi's Next Speaker of Parliament?

As Malawi gears up for the October 29 elections for Speaker of Parliament, two heavyweights have emerged: Sameer Suleman, the DPP-backed first-time MP for Blantyre City Chigumula, and Kondwani Nankhumwa, the veteran Mulanje Central MP and leader of the People's Development Party. But which of the two is better suited for this critical role in Parliament?

Experience vs. Loyalty

Suleman, born in 1977, is a newcomer in Parliament, elected for the first time in 2019. He has served as chairperson of the Parliamentary Agriculture Committee while DPP was in opposition and has a background in business and football administration. He is known for his sharp critiques of the MCP administration, making him a popular choice within the DPP, which holds 78 seats.

Nankhumwa, born a year later in 1978, is the more seasoned legislator, serving continuously since 2009. He has held high-profile parliamentary positions, including Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the House, and chaired several committees. Nankhumwa's depth of experience in parliamentary procedure, debate, and cross-party negotiations arguably gives him a professional edge for the Speaker's role.

Numbers Game and Political Strategy

Winning the Speakership requires a majority vote in the 224-member Parliament. While DPP controls the largest single bloc, independents (70 seats) and smaller parties like MCP, UTM, UDF, and PP hold the balance of power. Suleman's candidacy is strongly tied to party loyalty, while Nankhumwa's decades-long relationships across the aisle could help him forge alliances beyond party lines--a crucial skill in a fragmented legislature.

Parliamentary Independence

The Speaker's role is not just ceremonial; it requires impartiality, knowledge of parliamentary rules, and the ability to manage debates fairly. Nankhumwa's experience leading Parliament's committees and navigating both government and opposition benches suggests he might handle these responsibilities with more authority than Suleman, whose political career has largely been defined by partisan opposition.

Conclusion

While Suleman has the backing of DPP and may bring youthful energy and loyalty to the position, Nankhumwa's extensive experience, understanding of parliamentary procedure, and capacity to build cross-party consensus make him a stronger candidate for Speaker. If Malawi's Parliament is to function effectively, the role of Speaker demands more than allegiance--it demands institutional knowledge and the ability to rise above politics, a space where Nankhumwa arguably excels.

In short: Suleman might win the numbers game, but Nankhumwa could win the legitimacy and respect that the office of Speaker requires. The coming weeks will reveal whether Malawi prioritizes party loyalty or parliamentary competence.