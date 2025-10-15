Malawi: Vandalism or Political Theatre? State House Vandalism Scandal Deepens As Govt Fumbles for Facts

Weeks after loud claims that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government left State Residences "vandalised," the truth is beginning to look far less dramatic--and far more embarrassing.

The Buildings Department, the very institution responsible for assessing and maintaining public infrastructure, has revealed that no official assessment has been done to verify the alleged damage or calculate any repair costs.

Deputy Director for Buildings and Architect Services Limbikani Sukasuka told Nyasatimes that his department has yet to set foot in any of the State Residences since the change of administration.

"No, our department has not yet assessed the condition of the State Residences since the change of administration, meaning there are no preliminary cost estimates for damages or repairs," he said plainly--cutting straight through the noise of political finger-pointing.

This revelation leaves the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) looking uncomfortably exposed. Just last week, DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba made fiery claims that Kamuzu Palace was "vandalised" and "unfit for occupation," insisting that President Peter Mutharika could not move in until major repairs were done.

Yet now, the supposed "damage" appears to exist only in speeches and press statements.

To make matters murkier, a highly publicised media tour of Kamuzu Palace--meant to show the alleged destruction--was suddenly cancelled at the last minute. According to Victor Sibale, Director of Communication in the Office of the President and Cabinet, the visit was called off because "key personnel were unavailable" as the President was in the Southern Region.

The abrupt cancellation only fanned public suspicion that there might be nothing to show behind the dramatic claims.

Adding to the confusion, former State Residences Chief of Staff Prince Kapondamgaga has dismissed the allegations altogether, saying Kamuzu Palace was "in perfect working condition" when former president Lazarus Chakwera left office.

Chakwera himself, in his September 24 concession speech, insisted that he instructed his team to leave all State Residences "in good order."

So, was there really vandalism--or just political vandalism of the truth?

The Buildings Department's clarification exposes what many Malawians have begun to suspect: that the "State House vandalism" saga may be less about broken tiles and leaking taps--and more about a government desperate to script a scandal where none exists.

Until the promised assessment actually happens, the so-called "damage" remains a ghost story--one told for headlines, not history.