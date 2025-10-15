Malawi: MEC Drowns in 83 Court Petitions After Election Fallout

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is under siege as losing parliamentary candidates from the September 16, 2025, General Election have filed 83 petitions in the High Court--challenging results in more than a third of the country's constituencies.

According to Judiciary spokesperson Ruth Mputeni, the cases are spread across the country--41 in Lilongwe, 22 in Blantyre, 15 in Zomba, and five in Mzuzu. She said all petitions have been assigned to judges and will be handled "swiftly and in accordance with the law."

The flood of lawsuits followed MEC's declaration of results in 224 of the 229 constituencies on October 1, 2025. Out of the 83 cases, 50 were filed before the official announcement and 33 came after.

Among the notable figures taking their grievances to court are:

DPP vice-president Bright Msaka and McDonald Makanjira, who are challenging UDF's Tulinje Muluzi in Machinga Likwenu;

MCP's Abida Sidik Mia, contesting the victory of DPP's Lloyd Malola in Chikwawa Mkombezi; and

DPP's Alfred Gangata, who has sued MEC and MCP's George Zulu over the nullified Lilongwe City Mtandire-Mtsiriza race.

Other fierce contests include:

Independent Joseph Manguluti versus former Finance Minister Symplex Chithyola Banda (Kasungu South);

DPP's Lizzie Ndomondo against MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda (Dowa East); and

Independents Rashid Abdul Gaffar and Alex Chimwala against DPP's Veronica Ndalama (Blantyre City South Lunzu).

Ndomondo claims Chimwendo Banda intimidated her monitors and distributed handouts, violating electoral laws. In Blantyre Ndirande-Nyambadwe-Malabada, independent Thom Njirika accuses UDF's Ishmael Mkumba of bribing voters and colluding with polling staff hours before the election. His case goes before Judge Joseph Chigona on October 29.

One petition--filed by Ramuzan Juma Mahomed--has already been dismissed after the court ruled his application against DPP's Thomson Kamangira (Nsanje South) was "erroneous."

Observers say the surge in legal challenges signals both heightened political tension and growing legal awareness among candidates.

Benedicto Kondowe, chairperson of the Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum, said: "It's a good sign for democracy. People now know where to take their grievances."

Centre for Multiparty Democracy's Boniface Chibwana urged the courts to act fast: "Delays could distort the legitimacy of the new Parliament."

MEC chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja said the Commission had reviewed and resolved all complaints during vote counting and published the outcomes in the Government Gazette.

Still, with five constituencies--Lilongwe City Bwaila, Lilongwe Mtandire-Mtsiriza, Dedza Mtakataka, Nkhotakota Liwaladzi, and Blantyre West--remaining undecided, the electoral storm is far from over.

Bottom line: The 2025 polls may be over, but for MEC and the courts, the real battle for legitimacy has only just begun.