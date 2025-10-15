Africa: Building Africa's Industrial Future Through Skills and Innovation

14 October 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The second Africa Skills Week (ASW) which promotes youth skills development and fosters collaboration across the continent, is currently underway in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Dr Mimmy Gondwe is leading South Africa's delegation to the gathering which began on Monday.

It is being hosted by the African Union Commission's Department of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (ESTI), in collaboration with the Ethiopian Ministry of Labour and Skills.

The gathering has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, educators, youth representatives, and development partners to advance actionable solutions for skills development aligned with industrialisation, sustainability, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Held under the theme: "Powering Africa's Industrial Future: Skills for Innovation, Growth, and Sustainability", this year's programme aims to strengthen partnerships that build the skills required for Africa's modern and industrial economy.

The 2025 edition of Africa Skills Week focuses on:

· Strengthening skills for industrial growth and innovation.

· Enhancing inclusive, quality Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

· Fostering public-private partnerships and regional collaboration.

· Leveraging digital and green technologies for workforce readiness.

The Deputy Minister is set to participate in various sessions and share South Africa's experience in promoting public-private partnerships to address national and continental skills challenges.

"Africa Skills Week provides an essential platform for African education leaders to collaborate. By exchanging innovative ideas, practices, and insights, we can significantly improve the TVET sector, resulting in graduates who are better prepared for the workforce and possess entrepreneurial skills to start their own businesses," the Deputy Minister said.

Upon her arrival in Addis Ababa on Monday afternoon, the Deputy Minister Gondwe was welcomed by South Africa's Head of Mission in Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Nonceba Losi.

During her visit, the Deputy Minister will tour the Unisa regional centre in Addis Ababa and conduct strategic bilateral discussions with selected ministers during Africa Skills Week.

Africa Skills Week will conclude on Friday, 17 October 2025.

Recently, Gondwe facilitated the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Department of Higher Education and Training and private sector partners Old Mutual, Takealot, and Microsoft South Africa.

