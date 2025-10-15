Africa: 12 Days Left to Enter the Climate Media Awards

Time's running out. The Climate Media Awards close on Monday, 27 October 2025 with R130,000 in prizes for Africa's top climate stories.

If you've created content about how climate change is hitting your community, or what people are doing about it, this is your moment to enter.

Here's the thing: loads of people across Africa have already created content that qualifies. They just don't realise it.

Posted about floods? Interviewed farmers dealing with drought? Shared stories about water shortages or renewable energy solutions? That's climate content - and it could win you up to R30,000.

"Floods and droughts are wreaking havoc across Africa. Climate change isn't just tomorrow's problem, it's today's emergency," says Scrolla.Africa's political editor, Zukile Majova, who also farms in the Eastern Cape. "These stories need to come from the ground up, from real people in real places."

There's R130,000 up for grabs across four categories:

Best Written Article - stories in print or online

1st place: R20,000

2nd place: R10,000

Best Audio or Video - from any radio station, podcast, or platform

1st place: R20,000

2nd place: R10,000

Best Social Media Post - TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram, wherever

1st place: R20,000

2nd place: R10,000

Best Agricultural Story - any format

Winner: R30,000

The agriculture award is new this year, sponsored by SRI-2030. We want to hear about farmers finding solutions, innovative farming methods, or government initiatives helping people manage climate change. Your submission could also be a call to action to other farmers and governments.

Everyone can enter.

Journalists, freelancers, community radio presenters, podcasters, YouTubers, TikTok creators, farmers documenting their work - if you create content, you can enter.

You don't need a journalism degree. You don't need fancy equipment. You just need a story about climate change affecting African communities, published or posted between 1 December 2024 and 27 October 2025.

Content in any language is welcome.

Climate change isn't just melting ice caps and polar bears. It's the farmer in Limpopo watching crops fail. It's the family in Khayelitsha dealing with flooding. It's the community in Lagos installing solar panels.

These are the stories that matter. And they're being told every day by people on the ground.

Last year, the Climate Media Awards gave away R100,000 for powerful stories from South Africa. This year, we've opened it up to all of Africa - because climate change doesn't respect borders, and neither should recognition for the people documenting it.

The deadline is Monday, 27 October 2025.

If you've created climate content in the past 11 months, stop reading and go enter. It takes five minutes.

If you know someone who's documented floods, droughts, farming challenges, or climate solutions - send them this article.

Enter now: climateawards.africa

The form is simple. The deadline is close. And your story deserves to be heard.

Note: All prizes are paid in South African Rand. For non-SA residents, payment may be made in USD at the live exchange rate, with transaction fees covered.