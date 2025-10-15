Namibia: Parents Urged to Protect Children From Abuse At Indongo Ya Kelu

Parents and caregivers at Indongo Ya Kelu village in the Oshikoto region have been urged to protect children from exploitative individuals following a significant increase in child rape cases nationwide.

Chief inspector Ellen Nehale, the head of community policing in the region, on Monday said: "Our children are being raped by domestic workers and silenced with death threats. They are also being deceived with offers like watching cartoons on the perpetrators' phones, and such opportunities are used to silence them."

Nehale advised parents against allowing their daughters to sit on men's laps, since this could put them in harm's way.

She further cautioned the public against making false reports, stressing that it is a serious offence that could lead to criminal charges.

Petrus Kuutondokwa, the chief community liaison officer in the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, at the same occasion addressed the issue of government grant misuse, appealing to parents and grant beneficiaries to ensure the funds are used for their intended purpose, especially for children's well-being.

He encouraged residents to report any case of grant misuse to the nearest police station or to his office.

"As a ministry, we must work with the community to put an end to such cases," he said.

Monday's information-sharing session was aimed at educating stakeholders on the purpose, progress, and benefits of decentralisation. It was also aimed at increasing awareness of delegated services, clarifying access requirements and promoting transparency and accountability in service delivery.

The meeting was also attended by officials in the ministries of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture, home affairs, immigration, safety and security, as well as the Oshikoto Regional Council. - Nampa

