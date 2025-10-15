Namibia: Football Analysts Say Sport Levy Good for African Nations

Local football analysts say the decision by the Ghanaian government to approve a national sport levy as a fund to finance sport development must be emulated by other African countries, more importantly the Namibian government.

Responding to questions from The Namibian Sport, Uaka Katuamba says: "For the Ghanaian government to come up with this initiative is a top idea. I think it's the right step for all African nations to follow."

"When it comes to sport in Namibia we will never come close to European nations in terms of fans at stadiums, be it at an athletic event or a football event, because in European countries, sport stadiums are filled to capacity and the governments invest a lot of money into sport," he says.

He says African nations must develop such initiatives to inject money into sport, as the funding they receive from the government is insufficient for all sport codes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Imagine if we introduce this levy at shops, even just 50 cents for every product bought goes into the sport coffers, that will be a huge boost to sport in Namibia, and we won't only rely on the government, and wait for sponsors to come on board for any sport to take place," he adds.

Katuamba argues that it is unfair that most foreign companies take money away from the country and its people to develop their own nations, and, therefore, the Namibian government must introduce this kind of levy to protect young Namibians in sport.

"Had we had this Levy I think our national football teams would not even be playing football outside the country."

Echoing Katuamba's sentiments, Hector Mawonga said:"A national sport levy, like the one recently approved in Ghana, would do wonders for our sport fraternity given their perpetual struggles with financing. We have big industries like mines and fishing that can significantly contribute to such a levy."

He added: "But the biggest question is whether there is political will to enable such a levy? Who will drive this so that it can get the attention of the parliament, which has to pass such a bill? It is unfortunate but the only way such a levy can be introduced in Namibia would be if the government prioritizes sport beyond just helping out with finances here and there.."

Mawango said that overall, a national sport levy, which has been talked about in the sport corridors for years now, would be great for all sport codes as they would not have to worry so much about how to fund their activities.

"We would see more athletes coming through to participate in global sporting events like the World Athletics Championships, unlike this year when we had no representative at all. Our boxers would be able to fight away from home more often while the rugby team can get better preparation for their attempt to reach the World Cup. The same can be said of all the other codes and therefore I would welcome a national sport levy."

Katuamba said the Government must really come up with something that can help sports in the country,and that the levy is one of the best ideas that can be implemented because this would also take away the burden from the Government a little.

"To me foreign companies don't want to help in our country but these same companies are sponsoring sports in their countries. We see these countries sponsoring lots of different codes in their countries but here in Namibia they give little to our people and something must be done urgently," he called.

Katuamba added that if a national sport levy is introduced both sports men and women in the country will strive gradually in all aspects, and it will change the lives of many.

" We won't even have to be concerned about TV rights revenues because we are not yet there with this TV rights/revenue and so forth," he concluded.

'So I am happy that Ghana is introducing the national sport levy to help fund sports in their country and only wish other countries follow suit. Money can't be made in Namibia and then the same money plus profit goes out without helping the nation with any initiative.."

Ghana's JoySports recently reported that the Ghanaian government has approved a proposal to introduce a Sports Levy as the main source of financing for the country's Sports Development Fund, marking a major step toward sustainable sports funding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The proposal, which received cabinet approval in September, was endorsed by President John Mahama as part of efforts to establish a consistent and transparent financing structure for national sports.

Confirming the development, Evans Yeboah, Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), said the initiative would ensure a steady inflow of resources into the Fund.

"There is an incoming Sports Levy that would go into the Fund, and there is a top-up from the Gaming Commission, so there is a revolving fund within that sector as well," Yeboah said.

Government officials revealed that the Sports Development Fund Bill will be presented to Parliament when the House resumes sittings.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.