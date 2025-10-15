Liberia: Police IG Defends Officers' Fatal Shooting of Matthew Mulbah

The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Gregory Coleman, has defended the actions of officers involved in the killing of Mathew Mulbah. He said the officers acted according to their duty, despite public concern over the incident.

By: Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, October 15, 2025: Speaking during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, IG Coleman said the officers followed standard procedures.

However, he said there is an ongoing review of the incident to ensure transparency and accountability.

According to him, the incident occurred on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, after police received a call about a resident of the LCC community in Congo Town acting strangely and threatening neighbors. Officers went to the scene immediately.

When they arrived, Mulbah had barricaded himself inside his home. He reportedly told the officers, "You have no business entering my premises without a warrant. I will sue you for entering my room."

IG Coleman said the officers initially stepped back and advised the family to seek help from mental health professionals. The family contacted ES Ranny Hospital, which sent a staff member known only as Michael, who is now reportedly on the run.

"Michael did not notify the police formally but informed some off-duty officers in the area, who went to help without notifying Central Command." He said, noting that when the officers entered Mulbah's home, one of them was stabbed, and Mulbah's family rushed him to the Catholic Hospital.

After the incident, one of the officers called the Central Command of the LNP, informing them that an officer had been attacked and the suspect was barricaded inside.

"Immediately, a team of officers was dispatched back to the scene. And upon entering Mulbah's room, one of the officers removed his badge and identified himself before entering. Seeing no one, he stepped aside, allowing a second officer to enter, who was immediately attacked and stabbed. The two officers struggled with Mulbah, who dropped the cutlass during the fight.

Accordingly, he says, Believing the weapon was secured, the other officers tried to help his colleague, but Mulbah lunged again with a knife."

"In the process, one officer fired three warning shots, which did not stop him. In the struggle, the officer fired at Mulbah, who was rushed to the hospital but later died.

During his presentation, he displayed pictorial evidence on sheets of paper showing the officer's wound and the warning shot that was fired into the zinc roof.

IG Coleman explained that the first officer acted on his own, while the second officer responded after hearing about the attack. He said the officers' use of force, including warning shots and the final shooting, was consistent with LNP rules.

The IG confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. So far, there is no evidence that the officers' actions were excessive or unlawful. -