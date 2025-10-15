Liberia: Police Clear Mcgill of Rape Allegation

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) Inspector General, Gregory Coleman, has stated that the investigation into the alleged rape involving Deputy Minister Bryant McGill found no evidence linking him to the crime.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism weekly press briefing on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the IG Coleman reported that after reviewing all available materials, including digital evidence from McGill's phone, nothing incriminating was found to justify pressing charges at this time.

"At this point, all the information we have gathered contradicts the victim's claim. Therefore, the next step we are focusing on is whether the DNA analysis can provide any additional evidence," he added.

On August 30, 2025, a 14-year-old girl accused Deputy Minister Bryant McGill of statutory rape.

According to the report, the alleged assault occurred after the girl visited the ministry to deliver items to her aunt's canteen. When she did not return home for several hours, her family grew concerned and eventually found her on a motorcycle ride home.

Following the allegation, McGill was suspended from his position by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on September 17, 2025.

Following his suspension, the Liberia National Police (LNP) initiated an investigation into the matter.

Despite the police's findings, civil society organizations, including the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL), have expressed concern over the lack of an arrest. They argue that the available medical report and the survivor's consistent testimony should constitute probable cause for an arrest.

Also, civil society groups and human rights advocates have argued that McGill is receiving preferential treatment due to his political connections. While ordinary citizens accused of rape are often arrested within hours, sometimes without forensic testing or legal counsel, McGill's case is being handled differently, which "demonstrates a double standard in justice, said a spokesperson for the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL).

The LNP's decision to suspend McGill from his duties, rather than arrest him, has also raised eyebrows. Critics contend that suspension is an administrative measure that does not equate to accountability. "Suspension isn't accountability," stated a recent editorial in FrontPage Africa. "It is an administrative step that should accompany, not replace, swift legal action when warranted."

Adding to the controversy, some observers allege that McGill's close ties to President Joseph Boakai and Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman may be influencing the investigation's pace and transparency.

"They are pretending as if there's no sufficient evidence to arrest and charge McGill with rape," claimed human rights activist Quaye. "That's why they're working very hard to compromise the case behind the scenes."

In response to public outcry, the LNP announced plans to seek external assistance for DNA testing in the case. "We are exerting effort to get assistance from outside the country to run a DNA test in the Bryant McGill's case," the LNP stated in a recent update.

As the investigation continues, police say they found no evidence linking McGill to the crime. And they are now focusing on whether the DNA analysis will provide any additional evidence.