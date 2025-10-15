Tanzania: Over 500 Institutions Sign 2025/26 Performance Contracts

Dodoma — A TOTAL of 524 out of 574 public institutions have successfully prepared and signed their Institutional Performance Contracts (IPC) for the 2025/26 financial year, marking a significant milestone in the government's efforts to strengthen accountability and efficiency through the e-Performance Management System (e-Utendaji).

Permanent Secretary in the President's Office - Public Service Management and Good Governance (POPSMGG), Mr Juma Mkomi, said that about 50 institutions are yet to be integrated into the unified system due to their unique operational nature or financial autonomy.

However, he stressed that self-financing institutions too are now required to adopt the e-Performance System to ensure consistency, transparency and accountability in service delivery.

Presenting a report on the Customer Service Week, whose climax was held on Friday in Dodoma, Mr Mkomi said an assessment conducted by his office indicated that majority of public servants are effectively using the digital platform to monitor productivity, enhance efficiency and improve service delivery.

He noted that a total of 312 clients were attended to by leaders and staff of the office during the Customer Service Week, with feedback from clients being overwhelmingly positive.

"The evaluation revealed that a large number of visitors sought assistance on various services, including performance management issues, particularly the use of the Performance Management Information Systems (PEPMIS/ PIPMIS)," he said.

Mr Mkomi explained that the system has enabled public institutions to measure staff performance on a quarterly, semi-annual and annual basis, providing a clear picture of how performance is managed across the public sector.

Additionally, he said, the system has empowered government institutions to prepare comprehensive work plans outlining key activities to be implemented, and to design performance contracts that define measurable outputs.

"I take this opportunity to commend all employers for embracing and effectively using the PEPMIS/PIPMIS system to supervise their staff. This commitment has contributed to the positive outcomes we are now witnessing," Mr Mkomi stated.

He further applauded all public servants for their cooperation and readiness in adopting the system since its rollout, noting that it continues to foster a results-driven and accountable public service.