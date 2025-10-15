Tanzania: Honouring Mwalimu With Patriotism, Reflection

opinion

Dar es Salaam — IN today's article, I shift the focus from the economic and investment themes that have characterised my previous writings, which explored how a national economy like ours can prosper through industriousness and competitiveness.

Instead, I will emphasise a specific aspect that I believe deserves our attention for the betterment of our nation: with self-awareness and a deep sense of patriotism, the youth are an invaluable asset to the country.

My reflection on this issue stems from the promise once made by the youth to the Founding Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Many young people today may not recall the importance of that promise to protect and preserve the peace of the country at any cost or its lasting significance for our country.

It embodies the spirit that sustains our nation a source of pride built on unity amid our differences, which have long fostered peace and stability.

Lately, however, I have noticed a worrying change in the attitudes of many young Tanzanians, who seem increasingly detached from a sense of pride in their national identity.

This trend may be influenced by technological advancement, which risks overshadowing the fundamental importance of youth engagement.

It also raises concerns about the declining emphasis on religiosity, political allegiance, sports enthusiasm and respect for national traditions and customs values that, in my view, shaped many of the country's current leaders across schools, universities, churches, the army, government, the private sector, international institutions such as the UN and WHO and political parties.

To foster a shared understanding, I would like to take you back about 26 years to reflect on the spirit and commitments once expressed by the youth of that time.

In 1999, our nation suffered a profound loss with the passing of its esteemed Founder, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere the inaugural Prime Minister of independent Tanganyika and the first President of the Republic of Tanzania. He passed away at St Thomas' Hospital in England.

His body was later returned home and after the appropriate national protocols, he was laid to rest in his birthplace, Butiama, in the Mara Region.

At that time, I was serving as a tutorial assistant at the Institute of Development Studies, University of Dar es Salaam. Reflecting on that period, I recall how the youth of that era much like today's young people across towns and villages expressed a deeply moving and thoughtful sentiment.

Their reflections made me ponder critically on the state of today's youth and the expectations placed upon them.

Those who recall will remember that from the moment the procession began at the airport until Mwalimu was laid to rest in his eternal home, the youth men and women alike, regardless of their status publicly pledged before their fellow citizens to safeguard the peace of our nation.

It was the same peace that this great leader tirelessly championed, uniting our people since independence.

As we mark twenty-six years since his passing and over a quarter-century of continued nationhood the youth's solemn commitment to safeguard this nation remains a guiding ideal.

The crucial question before us as parents, leaders, religious figures of all faiths and those guiding families, workplaces and political institutions is this: what can we genuinely take pride in amid the shifting attitudes of our youth, the architects of tomorrow, while staying true to the aspirations they expressed to their compatriots 26 years ago?

Are our actions truly aligned with our goals, or have we reached a point where they risk leading the younger generation away from the values that built and united our nation values we all take pride in today?

Where, then, should we begin in providing our youth with a clear vision and sound guidance one that inspires them to honour this nation and avoid choices that could, in hindsight, harm its future?

When Mwalimu Julius Nyerere passed away in 1999, I was about 30 years old. Reflecting on what I can only describe as "The Promise," it is evident that the nation remained stable, with only a few minor incidents that were swiftly and effectively managed.

Regrettably, as an ageing young man now, troubling signs have begun to emerge, indicating a threatening trend that could have significant implications for the security and stability of our nation.

Today, a number of misguided young people driven by motives known only to themselves have sadly turned away from those who uphold order and peace, choosing instead a path of wrongdoing.

In doing so, they forsake their responsibility to preserve the nation's tranquility and stability. While some may argue that such actions fall within the bounds of exercising human rights, this reasoning is deeply flawed and poses a serious threat to the future of our society.

I express these thoughts clearly and not in a spirit of blame towards any individual, institution, or, importantly, any establishment. Instead, I encourage my fellow Tanzanians to reflect thoughtfully on how we can best guide our youth, so that together we can prioritise building a united and harmonious nation for the benefit of future generations.

In my view shaped by the years graciously granted to me by the Almighty God and the honour of having been guided by the distinguished leadership of the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, followed by the late Ali Hassan Mwinyi, the late Benjamin Mkapa, the late Dr John Pombe Magufuli, the steadfast leadership of Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete and now witnessing the transformative leadership of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan it is evident that we must remind our youth of the vital 'Promise' they once made.

A solemn pledge to those who remember the heartfelt plea from the youth accompanying the coffin that carried the late Father of the Nation's body from the airport to the funeral site concerns every young person in this nation. When I look back, this represents a promise to protect the tranquility of our country, which is essential to our national and cultural identity.

In this era, where the world is increasingly unsettled by geopolitical tensions, wars and most alarmingly the growing use of social media platforms as tools of provocation, we are witnessing deliberate attempts to erode our unity, disrupt our peace and weaken our national fabric as Tanzanians.

These platforms are being exploited to sow division and even incite actions that mirror unrest in other nations, with the aim of destabilising our own society. Such efforts threaten not only our national cohesion but also the stability we have worked so hard to preserve.

Now more than ever, it is crucial that we guide the younger generation to understand the value of peace, unity and national resilience.

We must remind them of the unwavering dedication shown by their peers over the past 29 years young Tanzanians who, despite numerous challenges, have stood firm in defending the principles of harmony and patriotism.

This is a time to reinforce our collective identity, to resist external influences that seek to divide us and to uphold the spirit of togetherness that defines us as a nation.

I am appealing to my compatriots in Tanzania, as we collectively aspire to our nation's prosperity, as I have previously articulated, there are signs of a worsening and deterioration of young people breaking up the promise our young people made 29 years ago before the entire nation and this could be spreading and intensifying especially the use of derogatory language and insults directed at confident leaders reflects a troubling trend.

When examined critically, such rhetoric is part of a broader strategy that, in my view, undermines our collective peace and unity as Tanzanians. Elements that diverge from the customs and traditions bequeathed to us by our parents and those who came before us in the pursuit of justice.

As Tanzanians who have been fortunate to be led and guided as ordinary citizens and voters by these esteemed national leaders, we must not hesitate to encourage the youth to remember the importance of their commitments. This call acts as a summons to all Tanzanians as we approach the commemoration of the Father of the Nation's death, urging us to address and rectify the shortcomings that threaten our peace, security and, importantly, tranquility.

All Tanzanians must actively participate in strengthening peace and unity and in championing and defending our economic security that characterises our society. This commitment should reach every level, from family units to various religious organisations, as well as within both public and private sector institutions.

This is particularly vital during this critical period as we approach the election of our leaders, who will be entrusted with the shared responsibility of governing our country.