Tanzania: Nyerere's Vision Lives Through Kagera Lessons

Dar es Salaam — AS the nation marks the 26th anniversary of the passing of its founding father, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, Tanzanians are once again reminded of his enduring legacy, one defined by peace, integrity and an unwavering commitment to African unity.

Among the defining moments of Mwalimu Nyerere's leadership, the Kagera War of 1978-1979 stands out as a pivotal chapter not only for its military success, but for the profound moral and national lessons it continues to impart.

More than four decades later, the Kagera War remains a powerful symbol of Tanzania's national identity. It reminds us of the enduring value of unity, patriotism and moral courage in preserving peace and stability.

For the youth of today, this chapter in Tanzania's history serves as a call to action, a reminder that true patriotism goes beyond words. It demands service, responsibility and a steadfast commitment to building and protecting the nation with integrity and purpose.

The sacrifices made by soldiers and civilians alike were not only acts of defence, but also expressions of deep belief in the ideals of freedom, unity and justice values that continue to define Tanzania's national ethos.

The discipline, courage and unity demonstrated during the conflict offer a timeless moral blueprint for confronting today's challenges from protecting peace and democracy to fostering an inclusive and prosperous society.

One of the officers who led the first tank across the Kyaka Bridge during the war, Retired Lieutenant Colonel Felix Ngatoni stressed the importance of carrying the patriotism spirit forward.

"It was not easy to defeat Idi Amin, but because we were patriotic and loyal to our country, we managed to bring him down. Through obedience and patriotism that united us as brothers, we achieved what many thought was impossible. If today's youth uphold that same spirit, the peace of our country will endure," he said.

Lt Col Ngatoni recalled the hardships faced by Tanzanian troops in defeating Uganda's former dictator, Idi Amin Dada, describing the victory as a triumph born of unity, discipline and love for the nation.

He added that the soldiers' success was driven by a deep sense of national spirit and strong cooperation among the ranks.

He added that the Kagera War should serve as a timeless reminder that a nation's true strength lies in unity and shared purpose.

"Respect, discipline and love for our country should define the Tanzanian youth," he added.

Moreover, another Kagera War veteran Ndeanka Barnaba echoed the sentiments, recalling how ordinary Tanzanians joined hands with the military to defeat Uganda's former dictator, Idi Amin Dada.

He said that the same spirit of unity and patriotism that led to victory remains essential for confronting today's national challenges.

Mr Barnaba noted that civilians played a vital role during the conflict singing patriotic songs to boost soldiers' morale, donating food to support the troops and offering vehicles for military operations.

"This strong sense of togetherness, inspired by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's leadership, was the key to our success. The Kagera War taught us that when Tanzanians stand united, there is no challenge be economic, social or political that we cannot overcome," he said.

He explained that the war was not just a military triumph, but also a lesson in national resilience and collective responsibility.

Retired Captain Moses Mgendwa also shared his memories of the Kagera War, reflecting on how the conflict, which began with the invasion of the Kagera Region, continues to remind him of the heavy price paid to defend Tanzania's sovereignty.

He described how Amin's forces attacked villages and caused widespread destruction along the Kagera River.

Captain Mgendwa urged today's youth to draw inspiration from the war, especially its lessons in courage during adversity, unity of purpose and the selfless service required to build and protect the nation.

"The peace we enjoy today was built on sacrifice. If we preserve that spirit of unity and compassion, Tanzania will remain strong for generations to come," he said.

In recognition of the enduring contribution of Tanzania's heroes, the government this year took a historic step to honor the veterans of the Kagera War a long-overdue acknowledgement of their sacrifice and service.

In June, the government officially approved the commencement of pension payments to all veterans who participated in the war 45 years after the conflict ended. This landmark decision affirms the nation's commitment to recognising those who fought to defend its sovereignty and uphold its values.

The announcement was made in Parliament, Dodoma by the Minister for Defence and Social Services, Dr Stergomena Tax, during a session discussing her ministry's budget.

She said that the move fulfills the Sixth Phase government's commitment to addressing the long-standing grievances of the war veterans.

"The Ministry submitted proposals to the government and I am pleased to inform this honourable house that the sixth phase government has heard the long-standing cries of the veterans who fought in the Kagera War.

Starting July 2026, all veterans will begin receiving pensions at the minimum level equivalent to that paid to soldiers in the Tanzania People's Defence Force," Dr Tax said.

She clarified that the pension amount will be progressively improved over time, depending on the availability of government budget, to ensure that veterans receive the dignified benefits they deserve.

Dr Tax also commended Members of Parliament for their strong advocacy on behalf of the veterans and their persistent efforts to push for justice over many years.