Tanzania: Uhuru Torch Promotes Peaceful Voting

Mbeya — MINISTER of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities), Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete, has said this year's Uhuru Torch race has played a key role in educating citizens ahead of the 2025 General Election.

Speaking yesterday during the closing ceremony held at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya, which also marked the 26th anniversary of the passing of the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, Mr Kikwete said the race encouraged citizens to update the national voters' register and to turn out in large numbers to vote peacefully on October 29.

"The successes of this year's Uhuru Torch race include educating citizens on important issues regarding the 2025 General Election, motivating them to update their information in the Permanent Voters' Register, participate peacefully in the election and promoting the values of peace and stability before, during and after the polls," he said.

Launched officially on April 2, this year, in Coast Region, this year's Uhuru Torch has covered 25,717 kilometres across 31 regions and 195 local government authorities over 195 days.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Under the theme, "Participate in the 2025 General Election Peacefully," the race has addressed corruption, drug abuse, HIV/AIDS, malaria, sexual violence, child abuse and emphasised proper nutrition and overall community health.

Additionally, Mr Kikwete noted that 1,382 development projects worth 2.9tri/- have been launched, inspected and inaugurated in key sectors, including education, health, water, roads, industry, agriculture, good governance, investment, environmental conservation and youth economic empowerment.

Also, in efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, 62,257 citizens voluntarily tested for the virus, with 345 (0.26 per cent) testing positive and immediately receiving appropriate treatment.

Similarly, 28,928 people were screened for Malaria, with 831 (3.1 per cent) testing positive and received treatment. Furthermore, 7,008 litres of blood were donated through the Uhuru Torch campaign to support patients in need.

Moreover, as the country marks 26 years since the passing of Mwalimu Nyerere, Mr Kikwete praised his lifelong dedication to liberating Tanzania and other African nations.

He highlighted Nyerere's commitment to unity, peace, love, justice, anti-corruption, equality and support for the vulnerable, as well as his efforts to fight poverty and disease.

"Today, we continue to uphold the leadership values of peace, solidarity and national unity, ensuring these principles are passed on to current and future generations," he said.

On his part, Uhuru Torch race head, Ismail Ally Ussi, expressed citizens appreciation to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and President Hussein Mwinyi for their commitment to nation-building.

He said Tanzanians in both mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar have witnessed strategic projects implemented at a rapid pace, improving their lives and boosting both individual and national economic growth.

"Everywhere we went, citizens sent greetings of appreciation for the many development projects being implemented or completed under your leadership, including major improvements in education, health, water, electricity, roads, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, mining and social services," he said.

He said that all 1,382 projects inspected by the Uhuru Torch have been approved, with no rejections.

He also said that the Uhuru Torch has issued specific directives to Regional Commissioners, District Commissioners, Directors and institutional leaders to correct any deficiencies identified in some projects and to submit reports to the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) and the Prime Minister's Office.

He added that the Uhuru Torch also inspected development projects implemented through local government revenues, with a total of 282 projects inspected, having their foundations laid, or inaugurated, worth 46.3bn/-.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We recommend that all local governments in the country continue to use local revenues to improve social services, including the construction of dispensaries, health centres, roads, clean water and the education sector," he said.

He also noted that due to the extensive construction of infrastructure by the government, some institutions have neglected old infrastructure, resulting in losses to the state.

He said the Uhuru Torch has issued directives to local governments to renovate old infrastructure using local revenues so that buildings and roads continue to provide quality services as intended.

Additionally, he said that some institutions prevent their projects from being inspected by the Uhuru Torch under the pretext that they are reserved for high-ranking officials' inaugurations during visits.

"Regional and District Commissioners request that all government-funded projects be inspected and visited by the Uhuru Torch, including TAN roads projects," he said.