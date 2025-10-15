Angola Attends G24 Plenary Session As Observer

Washington — The Angolan delegation participating in the annual meetings of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) served as an observer at the plenary session of the Group of 24 (G24) on Tuesday (14) in Washington, USA, reaffirming the country's commitment to global discussions on macroeconomic stability, debt sustainability, and multilateral cooperation.

At the meeting, Angola was represented by the minister of Planning, Victor Hugo Guilherme, as an observer, in a session that brought together ministers and governors of the G24 member countries, as well as senior managers from the WB and IMF, who addressed issues linked to the current and emerging economic challenges faced by Global South economies.

Other topics discussed included the slow pace of post-pandemic recovery, the persistent debt burden, protectionist trade measures, and the need for coordinated policy responses to strengthen resilience, diversification, and inclusive growth.

During the session, which was part of the annual meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the IMF, that takes place from the 13th to the 18th of the current month in Washington, participants emphasized the importance of structural reforms, strengthening the international financial architecture, and collective multilateral action to address fiscal and external vulnerabilities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The WB and IMF presented updates on ongoing initiatives, such as the Evolution Roadmap, the "Mission 300" for energy access in Africa, and the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, underscoring the institutions' commitment to sustainable development and private sector mobilization.

Angola's participation as an observer reflected its continued interest in deepening its involvement in international financial forums and aligning itself with ongoing reforms to promote resilience, inclusive growth, and a fairer and more balanced global financial system.

Created in 1971, the Group of 24 coordinates the positions of Global South countries on international monetary and financial issues.

The G24 was created as an offshoot of the Group of 77 (G77), the largest intergovernmental group of developing countries within the UN.

The group seeks to articulate and defend the Global South countries interests in debates regarding the global economy.

Also on Tuesday (14), the Angolan delegation attended a meeting with the International Monetary Fund's Director for Africa, Abebe Selassie, the African Caucus (Constituency) with the IMF's Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, and the meeting of the African Constituency Group and the G24 Ministerial and Governors, as well as a meeting with the World Bank's Deputy-Chair for Southern and Eastern Africa, Ndiamé Diop.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Angolan delegation also includes officials from the Ministry of Finance, Planning, Transport, and the Angola Central Bank (BNA).

The WBG and IMF annual meetings conclude on Saturday (18).

Angola has been a member of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund since 1989 and, in recent years, has been consolidating its relationship with these institutions through specific programs aimed at improving the management and consolidation of national accounts, enhancing investment mechanisms, and promoting the country's economic and social growth.