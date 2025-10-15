Angola: President João Lourenço Addresses the Nation Wednesday

15 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, is to open the 2025-2026 Parliamentary Year on Wednesday (15) in Luanda, through the traditional State of the Nation Address during a solemn session of the National Assembly (parliament).

The ceremony, which symbolizes the official start of the legislative year, is a mandatory act as outlined in Article 118 of the Constitution of the Republic of Angola (CRA).

The session is to be attended by heads of sovereign bodies, members of the Government, representatives of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Angola, as well as religious and civil society entities.

In his speech, President João Lourenço is expected to address the government's main achievements over the past year, highlighting economic and administrative reforms, strengthening social justice, combating corruption, diversifying the economy, and improving citizens' living conditions.

He is also expected to present the government's priorities for 2026, outlining the public policy guidelines for implementation in strategic sectors, as well as an assessment of the gains achieved in foreign policy and regional diplomacy.

However, with this act, the National Assembly formally resumes its work after a two-month recess . Thus, analysis and approval of important legislative instruments is expected in the coming months, notably the 2026 General State Budget, as well as structural laws in the economic, social, and institutional spheres.

