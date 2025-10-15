Equatorial Guinea: Head of State Congratulates Government of Equatorial Guinea

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Tuesday, in Luanda, addressed a message of congratulations to his counterpart from Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, on the occasion of the 57th anniversary of this African country's independence, celebrated on Sunday, October 12.

In a message published by the Press Office of the Presidency of the Republic, João Lourenço highlighted the historical significance of Equatorial Guinea's National Day, recalling that the date symbolizes the perseverance and dignity of a country that has been able to assert its sovereignty, as well as its identity before the concert of nations.

He also reaffirmed his desire to continue strengthening the bilateral relations of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation, emphasizing that these ties are based on historical and cultural bonds that reflect fraternity and a shared vision of development and progress.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were formally established in 1980, and since then, they have been promoting bilateral cooperation in various areas, particularly in the political, economic, energy, military and transport sectors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In 2019, the Strategic Partnership Agreement was signed, paving the way for the periodic holding of Bilateral Joint Commissions, fostering the strengthening of cooperation ties.

The two countries, are both members of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), share a common vision of regional stability and African integration, collaborating closely to promote peace and security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Cooperation in the energy and petroleum sectors has been a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, with exchanges of experiences between the Angola's oil company (SONANGOL) and the Equatorial Guinea oil company (GEPetrol), as well as training and sharing best practices in natural resource management.

Equatorial Guinea gained its independence on October 12, 1968, after more than a century of Spanish colonial rule.

ART/MRA/jmc