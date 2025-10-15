Angola: Ministry of Health Plans to Train 38,000 Professionals

Ramiros — The Ministry of Health plans to train 38,000 professionals in different specialties by 2028, the minister Sílvia Lutucuta announced on Tuesday, in Luanda.

She was speaking at the ceremony to award certificates for general and family medicine specialties and explained that future interns will meet the country's specific health needs.

To her, this training program is part of a training project launched in 2021 by the Angolan government.

Sílvia Lutucuta revealed that, to date, more than 11,000 professionals have benefited, with the training having been extended to 17 provinces in the country.

She reported that the training benefited physicians, nurses, technicians and hospital support professionals, adding that it takes place in the country but also includes travel abroad for internships.

The minister noted that the health sector has hired more than 46,000 new employees since 2018, increasing its workforce by 43%.

The government official stated that, given the improvement in some specific areas, the Ministry of Health has signed multilateral cooperation agreements with countries such as Portugal, Brazil, Cuba, Spain, South Africa, Italy and Chile.

During the event which was attended by 399 professionals, including guests and individuals, the minister Sílvia Lutucuta reported that the human resources training project for universal health coverage is financed by the World Bank (WB), whose budget is USD 200 million.

