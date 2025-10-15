Angola: Head of State Arrives At National Assembly

15 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço has just arrived at the National Assembly, where he will deliver the State of the Nation speech, marking the opening of the 2025/26 parliamentary year.

Upon arrival, the Head of State was received by the National Assembly Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, and honored with the appropriate military ceremonies.

The formal session marked the beginning of legislative activities for the new parliamentary year, during which the President of the Republic will present an assessment of the country's political, economic, and social situation, as well as the main lines of governance for the coming term.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.