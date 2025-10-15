Angola: Head of State Arrives At National Assembly

Luanda — President João Lourenço has just arrived at the National Assembly, where he will deliver the State of the Nation speech, marking the opening of the 2025/26 parliamentary year.

Upon arrival, the Head of State was received by the National Assembly Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, and honored with the appropriate military ceremonies.

The formal session marked the beginning of legislative activities for the new parliamentary year, during which the President of the Republic will present an assessment of the country's political, economic, and social situation, as well as the main lines of governance for the coming term.