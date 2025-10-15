Angola: Governor of Icolo & Bengo Satisfied With Public Works Level

Cabiri — The Governor of Icolo e Bengo, Auzílio Jacob, on Monday (13) in the municipality of Cabir praised the level of execution of socially impact public works underway in the province.

The governor made the comments to the press at the end of a field visit to assess the progress of some projects in the municipalities of Catete, Cabiri, Calumbo, and Sequele.

He expressed satisfaction at the fact that the guidelines set out during the last visit are being followed, citing, for example, the installation of air conditioning units at the Maternal and Child Center, in the KM 44 Central area, as well as the laboratory upgrade.

Auzílio Jacob also expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Catete/Maria Teresa section, which is currently 66% complete.

Likewise, another notable advance is the largest hydraulic project in Angola's history, which is the construction of the Water Treatment Plant (ETA) from the Kwanza River, known as "Quilonga Grande", with a physical and financial execution of 40 and 43% respectively.

During his field trip, the governor also visited a school construction site in the municipality of Bom Jesus, which will be part of the "Child-Friendly School" project and must therefore have running drinking water, desks, a community kitchen, and other amenities.

Auzílio Jacob explained that such visits aim to identify potential constraints and find specific solutions for the citizens' well-being.

Essentially, the governor and his delegation inspected a maternal and child center, the Quilonga Grande water project, the SIAC/Candelabro/Maiombe road, sidewalk construction in the town of Catete, the Mbanza Quitele school, and the home electricity connection project in the solar village.

These projects are part of the Community Integration and Support Program (PIAC), the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM), and the Poverty Reduction and Combat Program in the municipalities of Cabiri, Calumbo, Catete, Bom Jesus, and Sequele.

The province of Icolo e Bengo is headquartered in the town of Catete, with 7 municipalities, 11 communes, and an estimated population of 2. 2 millin.