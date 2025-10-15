Zimbabwe: Befitting Sendoff for Brig-Gen Mzheri

Brigadier-General (Rtd) Mpandasekwa Mzheri, a stalwart of the liberation struggle, received a befitting farewell characterised by both celebration and sombre reflection in Harare yesterday.

Thousands of Zimbabweans gathered at the National Heroes Acre to pay their final respects to the highly decorated figure of the liberation struggle.

Under a hot azure sky, the crowd sang in unison, with military personnel notably present in large numbers to honour one of their own.

The audience was a vibrant mosaic of colours, too numerous to count or name. President Mnangagwa officiated at the burial of the late national hero, with his arrival signalling the start of the ceremony.

Following the President's arrival, the procession to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier commenced.

The procession featured Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mzheri's family, all dressed in black, closely following the casket as the choir performed melodic dirges.

The casket was then positioned in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, after which the bearer party stepped back and adjusted their head-dress in honour of the fallen comrade.

Mzheri family representative Mr Makari Zhou began his eulogy by expressing gratitude to President Mnangagwa for according Brig-Gen Mzheri national hero status.

"On behalf of the family, I would like to thank His Excellency the President and the Government of Zimbabwe for granting him national hero status," he said.

Mr Zhou then jokingly shared how the late national hero had started going to school late because he had to herd cattle at his village before enrolling, a remark that was met with solemn chuckles.

He went on to describe him as a steadfast man, who remained principled throughout his life.

"Growing up he was just like any village boy, herding cattle with others. He started school later than most because mombe dzaida kunofudzwa (he had to herd cattle first). He was soft spoken and he never lost touch with who he was," said Mr Zhou.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said Brig-Gen Mzheri had served the country well.

"He was a dedicated cadre. He shall be remembered for being a loyal, humble and patriotic cadre," said the Home Affairs Minister.

After the President's address there was the presentation of the national flag to a Mzheri family member.

As is custom, after the lowering of the casket into the grave, the Firing Party Number 1, made up of members of the Zimbabwe National Army, presented arms, a salute of respect, and then shouldered the arms, firing three volleys as a sign of respect to the late national hero.

This was followed by the Last Post/Reveille before the mourners departed the National Heroes Acre, having buried yet another distinguished son of the soil.