Zimbabwe: Mutare Ready for Indaba Delegates

As the 22nd Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference begins, the party yesterday accredited over 200 medical personnel and 30 ambulances to provide healthcare services to delegates in line with local health standards.

The conference started yesterday with the arrival of delegates in Mutare and Harare where a Politburo meeting will be held today, followed by a Central Committee meeting tomorrow.

More delegates are expected to descend on Mutare on Thursday ahead of the official opening address by President Mnangagwa on Friday, which will be followed by robust debates on a range of issues.

On Thursday, President Mnangagwa will commission the Mega Market Milling Plant and the National Pharmaceutical Warehouse built by the Ministry of Health and Child Care at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

He will also launch the national tree planting programme at the site where the new Zanu PF provincial offices will be built, adjacent to the conference venue.

Zanu PF Manicaland chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza, yesterday said all test runs for essential services, including water, sanitation, electricity, WiFi and telecommunications, have been successfully conducted.

All ablution facilities are already installed, and the water reticulation system is functioning efficiently, drawing from 12 boreholes drilled on site, each with a 20 000-litre storage capacity.

Cde Mukodza said the party is conducting a mop-up accreditation exercise at the provincial offices and Chancellor Primary School until Thursday. He also emphasised the importance of access to clean water, citing health reasons, particularly with a large gathering.

"Health facilities will be manned by more than 200 medical personnel, and more than 10 ambulances from Discovery Ambulance Services, 10 from St John's, and another 10 from the Ministry of Health and Child Care," he said.

"So, we have more than 30 ambulances that will be deployed at the conference, which is more than enough.

"We have also accredited more than 200 nurse aides. Your health will be checked - delegates will have their sugar and blood pressure monitored, and on a voluntary basis, their HIV status.

"All the facilities are available. There will also be cancer screening conducted under the auspices of the First Lady. Health is the most important aspect of this conference."

Cde Mukodza said they have sunk more than 12 boreholes at the venue, with water certified safe for human consumption.