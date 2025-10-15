Zimbabwe: 'Heroes' Unity, Hard Work Must Inspire Nation'

The Zanu PF-led Government is unwavering in its quest to consolidate national unity, harmony and hard-honest work, virtues which were exhibited by the country's yesteryear heroes and heroines, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his eulogy at the burial of national hero Brigadier-General (Rtd) Mpandasekwa Mzheri at the National Heroes Acre yesterday, the President said Zimbabweans must take pride in continuing to benefit from the wisdom, expertise and professionalism of men and women in the mould of the late national hero and other veterans of the liberation struggle.

"Our enduring philosophy, Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo, is a continuous call to action. I challenge the nation to be inspired by the life of our national hero, which is a testament of courage, bravery, focus, discipline on the battlefield, hard work, professional probity as well as steadfast service to one's country," he said.

In honour of the country's national heroes and heroines, President Mnangagwa implored the security sector and Defence Forces in particular, to draw inspiration, " . . . as we advance our national interest and protect our independence and sovereignty".

President Mnangagwa described Cde Mzheri as a diligent man who served the Zimbabwe Defence Forces with unparalleled professionalism, leaving behind a legacy of excellence. As such, he said his interment at the National Heroes Acre was befitting. "His conduct was always underpinned by exceptional loyalty and unflinching patriotism towards our beloved country, Zimbabwe. The late national hero, Brigadier General (Rtd) Mpandasekwa Mzheri, will always be remembered as one of the decorated military officers to be produced by our country.

"I say to you, Cde Khetani Khanye, your professional conduct, whose qualities were based on honesty, integrity, humility, loyalty, enthusiasm and leadership, must inspire many to carry our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe forward.

"Tinokutendai nekuratidza ruzhinji rwenyika tsika dzakanaka muchiuto uye nemukushandira Zimbabwe. Masiya gwara rakanaka kunevechidiki," said President Mnangagwa.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Mzheri family for their loss, saying the country was mourning together with them. "On behalf of our revolutionary mass party, ZANU PF, Government, the people of Zimbabwe, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Mzheri family on this sad loss. May you find solace in that the nation mourns with you, as we remember a gallant Son of the Soil, who sacrificed his life for the good of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe," said the President

During the liberation struggle, the late national hero served as deputy commander Freedom Camp, and administrator under the Zimbabwe African People's Union presidency. In the post-independence period, he commanded 1 and 3 Infantry Brigades, respectively.

On the battle front, he fought in the Mozambique and Democratic Republic of Congo campaigns.

President Mnangagwa then chronicled the late national hero's early life.

"The national hero, Brigadier General (Rtd) Mzheri, whose Chimurenga name was 'Comrade Khetani Khanye', was born on March 7, 1950, in Mberengwa District.

"He began his education at Rengwe Lower Primary in Mberengwa in 1959, and thereafter at Mnene Primary in 1964, before proceeding for secondary education at Manama Secondary School in 1967.

"Upon completing secondary education in 1970, he enrolled at Esigodini Agricultural College. The late Brigadier General also trained and worked at Sable Chemical Industries Limited as a plant operator between 1972 and 1974.

"Despite his educational qualifications and skills, the youthful Mzheri left the then Rhodesia for Zambia in 1974, where he joined the liberation struggle under the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army," he said.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mzheri received his initial military training at Mwembeshi Military Camp before proceeding to Mgagao Camp in Tanzania. From there, he went to Morogoro Training Camp in 1975 for further military training.

He demonstrated command potential, which saw him selected to proceed to the union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) for leadership training. Upon his return in 1977, he was appointed as the Deputy Commander at Freedom Camp.

In 1978, he was appointed as an Administrator in the ZAPU presidency under the leadership of Father Zimbabwe, the late Vice President, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo.

"In recognition of his clarity on the roles and significance of the military in statecraft, he participated at the Lancaster House peace talks as a military advisor in 1979.

"The late General Officer became a member of the ZIPRA High Command, in the Training Department.

"At independence in 1980, he was amongst the first 18 ex-combatants to be integrated into the Zimbabwe National Army.

"On April 16, 1981, he was attested at the rank of Colonel, after which he was promoted to Brigadier General in 1987," President Mnangagwa said.

He said the late national hero attended the requisite career development courses within the defence forces, which complemented his leadership skills and resulted in his appointment as the first Commandant at the Inkomo Garrison.

"Later on, he was entrusted with the command of Harare District and later 1 Infantry Brigade, as well as the Special Taskforce for Mozambique.

"He served as the Director General of Administration and Finance in the DRC.

"During his career, he played an important role as Brigadier General Careers, managing the army's human resources and later Director General Defence Policy and Public Relations," said the President.

In 1999, he retired from the Defence Forces to join the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as an Inspector with the Financial Intelligence Unit.

President Mnangagwa went on to outline the various awards accorded to Brig-Gen Mzheri during his career.

"Our late national hero and General Officer was awarded the following medals for his continued dedication, selfless and exemplary service to the nation: Liberation Medal and Independence Medal; Ten Years' Service Medal; Long and Exemplary Service Medal; Mozambique Campaign Medal; and the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award for his eminent achievement and distinguished service to Zimbabwe and the nation at large," he said.

"We, therefore, befittingly inter you at this sacred shrine together with other luminaries, heroes and heroines of Zimbabwe, in recognition and honour of your distinguished role in our struggle and for consistently and persistently serving our motherland, Zimbabwe."

The burial was attended by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister and Zanu PF National Chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Cabinet and provincial ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries, service chiefs, Zanu PF Politburo and Central Committee members and other senior Government officials.