Zimbabwe: Potraz Pushes for Full Digital Inclusion Across Nation

THE nation has reached a landmark in its telecommunications sector, achieving over 100 percent mobile penetration and more than 80 percent internet usage in the second quarter of 2025, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has revealed.

The announcement was made by Potraz Telecommunications Engineer David Madondo, during the National Broadband Mapping Systems workshop held recently in Victoria Falls, highlighting the country's progress in expanding digital connectivity and access to communication services.

According to Eng Madondo, mobile penetration has reached 102,64 percent, while the internet penetration rate stands at 81,83 percent for the second quarter of 2025.

This indicates a nation that is increasingly connected, with more mobile subscriptions than people.

Engineer Madondo presented these figures within the context of Zimbabwe's ambitious National Broadband Plan, a blueprint designed to ensure every citizen is digitally included.

The plan is built on two cornerstone goals to be achieved by 2030.

"Goal 1 is Ubiquitous broadband coverage. This means 100 percent coverage in all areas where people live, work, travel and learn, with a high speed of not less than 1 Mbps.

"Goal 2 focuses on inclusivity. This ensures access to quality and affordable broadband services that are relevant and usable at Government, business, community, household and individual levels," said Eng Madondo.

A critical tool in achieving these goals is the development of a sophisticated national broadband mapping system.

Eng Madondo said Potraz is actively gathering vast amounts of data from mobile network operators like NetOne and Econet Wireless to create detailed maps of the country's digital infrastructure.

"These maps, developed using Geographic Information Systems (GIS), detail the location of base stations, fibre optic cables, and network coverage for different technologies from 2G to the emerging 5G," he said.

He said this data is crucial for identifying served and unserved areas, thus enabling targeted investments to bridge the digital divide.

Meanwhile, local operator NetOne reported that its 3G network covers approximately 50 percent of the geography and 80 percent of the population, while its 4G network reaches 32 percent geographically and 69 percent in terms of population.

Econet Wireless, the country's largest operator, detailed how it uses mapping for network planning and quality assurance, providing Potraz with vital coverage statistics and site data.

Beyond infrastructure planning, POTRAZ is leveraging technology to empower consumers. The regulator has launched the DQoS Mobile Application, which allows users to check and compare network coverage, availability, and average download speeds in their districts.

"The app gives consumers access to Quality of Service (QoS) data in the form of maps and statistics.

It also allows users to submit complaints on network performance, fostering accountability among service providers," said Eng Madondo.

Operators are also held to account through the Quality of Service Regulations, which provide for penalties if they fail to meet set Key Performance Indicator thresholds. While the current mapping system is primarily for internal use, POTRAZ has bold aspirations for the future.

The authority is working with the International Telecommunication union (ITU) to develop a publicly accessible broadband mapping system. The ultimate goal is to move away from data silos and create a harmonised system integrated with other national infrastructure planning sectors, such as transport and power.

"We envision a mapping system that takes on board other key infrastructure," said Eng Madondo.

He highlighted the importance of coordinating with power infrastructure for easier cable laying and leveraging existing assets like light poles.

This integrated approach, combined with the relentless drive to map and expand networks, positions Zimbabwe on a firm path to not only surpass penetration statistics but to truly connect every corner of the nation, fuelling digital inclusion and economic growth as envisioned in the National Development Strategy (NDS1).