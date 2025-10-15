Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Chiefs' Saiti Issue Referred to Disciplinary Committee

The Zifa Southern Region has referred to its disciplinary committee a case involving Bulawayo Chiefs striker Anesu Saiti, following a formal complaint from Nkayi United.

Nkayi United, who are still in contention for promotion, wrote to the regional office accusing the log leaders of fielding an ineligible player. They allege that Saiti's registration was irregular and violated league rules governing the transfer window and player eligibility.

The talented forward began the season with Bulawayo City but later had his contract revoked by his parent club, Black Mambas. He was then moved to Bulawayo Chiefs during the second transfer window, which opened on July 1 and closed on July 30.

Zifa spokesperson Blessing Mbwanda confirmed the matter had been escalated.

"We have referred the issue to the disciplinary committee. We want a resolution soon, as it may have a bearing on the destiny of the championship," Mbwanda said.

In their protest letter, Nkayi United outlined their case:

"We write to formally lodge a complaint regarding the use of an ineligible player, Anesu Saiti, by Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club. The said player, who was on loan at Bulawayo City FC from his parent club Black Mambas, was reportedly transferred to Bulawayo Chiefs FC during the opening of the transfer window on July 1, 2025.

It is important to note that although the transfer window opened on July 1, this did not coincide with the official mid-season break. The second half of the season only commenced on August 9 2025, meaning any new signings were only eligible to play from that date onward, in accordance with Zifa regulations.

Despite this, Bulawayo Chiefs FC fielded Anesu Saiti in the following matches:

·Matchday 13 - 5 July vs Hwange FC

·Matchday 14 - 11 July vs Bulawayo City FC

·Matchday 15 - 16 July vs Jordan FC

·Matchday 16 - 19 July vs Blackrock FC

·Matchday 17 - 26 July vs Zebra Revolution FC."

Nkayi United argue that Saiti featured for Bulawayo City against Hwange earlier in the first half of the season, then appeared again against the same side for Bulawayo Chiefs within the same period, a move they believe breaches competition integrity.

Club official Tedius Ngwenya confirmed the protest.

"It's unusual for a player to feature for two teams in one half of the season," he said.

It remains unclear whether Saiti played for his parent club, Black Mambas, after his City contract was revoked and before turning out for Chiefs. If so, that would amount to a violation, as Fifa rules permit a player to represent only two clubs in one season.

Nkayi's letter further warned:

"Bulawayo Chiefs FC breached league regulations by fielding a player who was not eligible at the time. Such disregard for established rules undermines the integrity of the league and sets a dangerous precedent if left unaddressed."

Nkayi's argument hinges on the timing of Saiti's eligibility. They insist he should only have been cleared to play after the second half of the season began on August 9, starting from matchday 18.

Under Fifa's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, each association has two registration periods: one before the season begins and another mid-season, usually lasting no more than four weeks. Players can only be registered within these windows unless specific exceptions apply, such as contract expiry or just cause termination.

The Zimbabwean second transfer window officially opened on July 1 and closed on July 30, and the league's disciplinary committee must now determine whether Saiti's early appearances breached that rulebook, where in a season he would have faced some teams thrice.