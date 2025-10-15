Zimbabwe: Kaindu's Emotional Return to Barbourfields

Former Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu is set for an emotional return to Barbourfields Stadium this weekend, only this time, he'll be leading Dynamos, the club's fiercest rivals, in a Castle Lager Premiership relegation scrap that has all the ingredients of a blockbuster.

This will be Kaindu's first time back at Emagumeni since parting ways with Bosso in June. Now in charge of the Glamour Boys, the soft-spoken, God fearing coach has quietly revived belief at Dynamos, guiding them from despair to a run that has fans thinking survival is within reach.

"I think this fixture comes at the right time because we've been doing well, picking up points in our fight to survive," said Kaindu. "It'll be exciting to come back to Barbourfields. This match will carry a lot of emotions for me, especially with some of my friends still in Bulawayo. But the game has to be played, and we're looking forward to it."

The showdown also serves as a dress rehearsal for the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final, which will see the two sides clash again next week at Rufaro Stadium. The first league meeting in Harare ended goalless, and with only four matches left in the season, neither side can afford to slip.

Bosso, now led by Dutchman Pieter "Champ" de Jongh, sit ninth on 35 points, tied with CAPS United. Dynamos are in 14th on 33, level with fellow relegation-threatened Bikita Minerals.

A huge crowd is expected at Barbourfields, where the rivalry's electricity often overshadows the table standings. The Glamour Boys will look to skipper Emmanuel Jalai, veteran playmaker Denver Mukamba, and Bulawayo-born Shadreck Nyawa, to lead their charge.

In the Bosso camp, veterans Ariel "Mangoye" Sibanda and Andrew Mbeba, alongside Melikhaya Ncube, Never Rauzhi, Mason Mushore, and new Nigerian teenage striker Benjamin Oluwarotimi Adeogun, could prove decisive.

Signed mid-season, Adeogun, nicknamed Ndlangamandla, became the club's first-ever Nigerian player, a powerful addition who's already winning hearts in Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League has summoned Ngezi Platinum Stars and coach Takesure Chiragwi to appear before a disciplinary committee over ugly scenes during their match against Dynamos at Rufaro on October 4.

Chiragwi faces charges of violent and disorderly conduct after he slapped his own player, McDonald Makuwe, following Dynamos' disputed equaliser. Ngezi Platinum Stars are also charged with disturbing match proceedings and improper behaviour by the technical team and players. The hearing is set for October 28 at 5.30PM at the PSL offices.

Week 31 Fixtures:

Yadah v ZPC Kariba (Heart Stadium), FC Platinum v TelOne (Mandava), Bikita Minerals v Herentals (Gibbo), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Triangle v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Ngezi Platinum v CAPS United (Baobab), Scottland v MWOS (Rufaro), GreenFuel v Kwekwe United (GreenFuel Arena).