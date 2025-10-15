Zimbabwe: Naqvi, Maposa Steal the Show in Zim a Vs Marylebone Cricket Club Clash

Antum Naqvi and Tinotenda Maposa underlined their rising status in Zimbabwe Cricket with standout performances for Zimbabwe "A" in their drawn three-day match against the visiting Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at Old Hararians Sports Club on Sunday.

Naqvi led from the front, top scoring in both innings with 68 and 108. His second innings century was his sixth in First-Class cricket, while his first innings knock marked his seventh half-century in the format.

Maposa, only 22, turned in a complete all-around display. He claimed a five-wicket haul, his second in First Class cricket, as Zimbabwe "A" bowled out the tourists for 298. He then followed up with a fluent 74, his maiden First Class fifty, to help the home side post 326 for eight in their second innings.

Zimbabwe "A" had earlier chosen to bat first and were dismissed for 192, with Naqvi's 68 the standout. MCC replied with 298, thanks to some stubborn middle-order batting before Maposa's five-for tightened the contest. In the second innings, Naqvi, Maposa and Clive Madande (71) guided Zimbabwe to safety as the game drifted toward a draw.

"People have been saying this for a long time now, Antum is a star," said one local coach who preferred anonymity. "I can't wait to finally watch him in Chevrons colours. No one knows when that will be, but we're all praying it's sooner rather than later. He's an extremely talented player we need in our national setup. Who knows, maybe he'll get the nod for the Afghanistan series if all goes well.

"Tino Maposa is a gem. We've seen what he can do in T20 cricket, and I'm glad to see him excel in red-ball cricket. The boy has a bright future ahead.

He looked composed and confident against MCC, and you need that sort of character. He's definitely going places. (Vincent) Masekesa and Clive Madande were also impressive, I'm chuffed for both of them."

Resuming the final day on 19 for one, still 87 runs behind, Zimbabwe "A" suffered an early collapse. Tanunurwa Makoni (13) and nightwatchman Vincent Masekesa (6) both fell cheaply to Jasper Davidson, leaving the hosts wobbling at 35 for three.

But Naqvi and Madande steadied the innings with a 150-run stand built on patience and clean shot selection. Madande struck eight fours and a six in his well-crafted 71 before falling to Mohammad Rizvi. Quick wickets of captain Roy Kaia (8) and Tafadzwa Tsiga (4) followed, but Naqvi stood firm.

After a brief partnership with Tadiwanashe Marumani (16 retired hurt), Maposa joined Naqvi and the pair turned the match into a spectacle. Naqvi reached his century off 165 balls, while Maposa unleashed an attacking flurry, taking 30 runs off one over from Darren Ironside, four sixes, a two, and a four, to the crowd's delight.

Their 118-run stand was finally broken when Maposa was bowled by Rizvi for 74. Naqvi fell soon after for a superb 108 from 170 deliveries, which included nine fours and three sixes.

The match ended in a draw, but the two youngsters left a lasting impression. MCC will now face Zimbabwe Academy in two T20 matches at Takashinga Cricket Club today and tomorrow.